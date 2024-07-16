Emmerdale won’t air tonight due to Euros 2025 Women’s Qualifiers

Viewers of Emmerdale will be forgiven for thinking that the soap schedule changes were now done with after the Men’s Euros 2024 final ended on the weekend (Sunday, July 14.)

However, this evening, Emmerdale won’t air – for a fresh reason (albeit still Euros related!)

Here’s why Emmerdale isn’t on tonight (Tuesday, July 16) and here’s when it will be back.

The football is taking over once more (Credit: ITV)

No Emmerdale tonight in fresh schedule change

The soap schedule has been all over the place recently due to the Men’s Euros taking place over the last month.

The final aired on Sunday though, with England losing to Spain in the final match.

With the 2024 final having been and gone, the soap schedule is ALMOST back to normal again. But, there’s one exception.

Tonight, Emmerdale won’t air and will instead air for an hour tomorrow (Wednesday, July 17.)

This is due to the Women’s Euros 2025 Qualifiers airing on ITV between 5.30pm – 8.15pm.

The match will see Sweden Women take on England Women, meaning that Emmerdale can’t air as usual.

Rose’s scheming ramps up a level (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from tomorrow’s Emmerdale

Emmerdale will air for an hour tomorrow from 7pm-8pm, to make up for the lack of an episode tonight.

Tomorrow night, spoilers reveal that Rose’s schemes continue as she sets a horse loose. She then meets up with a dealer who hands over some tranquilizer and tells her to wait for further instructions.

Elsewhere, Matty has hope for his future after finding out about Samson’s change of statement.

However, his time in prison isn’t over yet as transphobic Robbo corners him again. Matty’s then left fearing for his life.

And, Laurel’s upset when Jai and Archie prepare to move out of her house. Is this truly the end for Laurel and Jai as a married couple?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

