Fans of Emmerdale have slammed Victoria Sugden over her behaviour towards newcomer – and long-lost brother – John Sugden. The village’s last remaining Sugden learned that she had a brother she never knew existed recently – bumping into John at the funeral of one of Pollard’s old friends.

After a series of calamities, John found himself stranded in the village, having made an enemy of Mack and Aaron. As he clashed with the mischievous lads, John found himself at a loose end, and was offered a job on the farm by Cain.

Victoria was shocked to learn that she has another brother (Credit: ITV)

Victoria gets to know John

During this time, he shacked up with Victoria, who was keen to get to know her brother. And, as he agreed to some fish fingers and a kickabout with his nephew, it seemed as though the family were hitting it off at last.

However, John soon became irritated by Victoria’s many questions and insistence that they grab a beer and a movie. And, as the scenes unfolded, fans became concerned that Victoria was about to scare poor John off.

John hasn’t exactly had much time for his half-sister (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans slam ‘stalker’ Victoria as she quizzes John

As last night’s episode aired, fans shared their thoughts on social media, beseeching that Victoria back off before she scare John away.

“Good grief. Victoria is too overbearing. John can’t breathe without her going on all the time,” wrote one fan.

“Victoria is trying too much. The way John has spoke to her and others I wouldn’t bother with him again,” said another.

“I think your way of encouraging John to stay is what’s driving him away, Victoria. Stalkers are less bother,” wrote a third.

“John doesn’t need this Victoria, neither do we,” another agreed.

“Victoria popping up every scene to hassle John,” a fifth viewer sighed.

Is Victoria at risk of scaring John away?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

