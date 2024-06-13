Emmerdale: Wendy will expose Tom’s abuse of Belle, fans predict

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted that Wendy will be the one to expose Tom’s abuse campaign against Belle. This comes as Belle discovered that she was pregnant with Tom’s baby, confirmed during an appointment with Wendy.

However, given Belle’s clear discomfort at the situation, surely Wendy must have suspected that something might be amiss.

Fans have predicted that Wendy will be the one to help take Tom down.

Wendy knows Belle is pregnant… but will she learn the rest? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict Wendy is on to Tom

Writing on X as the scenes aired, fans shared their theories that Wendy might be the one to clock on to Tom’s abuse.

“I reckon Wendy is gonna start clocking something isn’t right with Tom,'”wrote one fan.

I reckon Wendy is gonna start clocking something isn’t right with Tom #emmerdale — Shan Bantana like hannah montana ⚡️ (@shazbow16x) June 12, 2024

“After remembering that Wendy’s husband was abusive I deffo saw this coming! It’s time to take Tom down,” said another.

After remembering that Wendy’s husband was abusive I deffo saw this coming !! It’s time to take Tom down #Emmerdale — Big brother and reality tv stan ❤️‍ (@LoveRealityTV4) June 12, 2024

“I’m convinced that Wendy will be the one to expose Tom because her ex-husband was abusive and she is deffo starting to see through Belle,” the fan added.

I’m convinced that Wendy will be the one to expose Tom because her ex husband was abusive and she is deffo starting to see through Belle #Emmerdale — Big brother and reality tv stan ❤️‍ (@LoveRealityTV4) June 12, 2024

“Wendy knows something’s not right. Belle should tell the truth,” said a third.

Wendy knows something not right belle should tell the truth #Emmerdale — Roberto Diniro (@runninoncaffine) June 12, 2024

Will Wendy be the one to help rescue Belle?

Will Belle confide in Wendy? (Credit: ITV)

Who was Wendy married to on Emmerdale?

As fans have pointed out, nurse Wendy is no stranger to abusive marriages. Ex-husband Ross Posner was also physically violent towards Wendy, showing up in the village to torment her after they separated.

Given Wendy’s history with domestic violence, could she spot the red flags in Tom and Belle‘s relationship?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!