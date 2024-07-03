Emmerdale: Laurel suffers a heart attack – here’s what happens next

Emmerdale aired a dramatic near-death experience for Laurel in tonight’s episode.

The betrayed mum collapsed in the church after a confrontation with husband Jai.

Thanks to some quick-thinking from stepdaughter Gabby, Laurel was rushed to hospital where it was confirmed she’d suffered a heart attack.

Laurel and Jai had an argument in the church (Credit: ITV)

Heart attack!

Luckily, by tomorrow’s episode, Laurel is recovering – but the stresses and strains of her marriage to duplicitous Jai are still raw.

And that’s not going to help anyone!

So what’s next for Laurel?

Laurel twigged there was something going on thanks to Pollard’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Shocking stuff!

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday July 3), Laurel was still reeling from the revelation about Jai’s actions with Amit.

She’d discovered that her husband had got the proof he’d wanted that Amit had killed Rishi.

But Jai hadn’t gone to the police – he told her Amit had signed over his shares as an apology.

It doesn’t look good when you see it black and white, does it?! And little did Laurel know that wasn’t the whole story!

Laurel collapsed (Credit: ITV)

Cross words

So, not surprisingly things were tense at the Sharma house. Plus Gabby has moved in meaning there was another person for Laurel to think about.

With the usual morning rush happening, Gabby reminded Laurel she’d promised to drop Thomas at nursery – and she was running late.

In a rush, Laurel made to get up but as she did, she felt a twinge.

She told Gabby she had probably eaten too fast and was suffering from indigestion.

Gabby found Laurel in the church and called for help (Credit: ITV)

Life or death?

Later, Laurel went to confront Eric Pollard – who was in on the whole Amit thing – and demanded to know what was going on.

Eric revealed that Jai had actually kept Amit prisoner, and forced him to sign over his shares at the Hide AND Suni’s shares, too.

Horrified, Laurel demanded Jai tell Suni the truth, and headed off to the church for some quiet time. But Jai tracked her down and the pair had another blazing row.

Laurel told Jai to leave her alone and off he went.

That’s when Laurel collapsed, on to the floor of the church.

Meanwhile, Gabby was waiting for her to meet her for lunch so when her stepmum didn’t show, she went off to find her.

And she was horrified when she saw her on the church floor.

By tomorrow’s episode of Emmerdale, Laurel is recovering but that’s more than can be said of her marriage.

And by next week, Laurel has ended her marriage. But she is worried that things haven’t sunk in for him and he doesn’t believe her.

Is it really the end for Laurel and Jai? And will Jai go without a fight?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

