Emmerdale: Who is Aidan Moore? – Is John not really a Sugden?, and other huge theories

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, August 12), John bagged himself a job on the farm after accepting that he’d have to stick around in the village a little while longer.

At the end of the ep, Victoria handed John one of his items (a dog tag from the army.) The tag had the name ‘Aidan Moore’ written on it.

But, just who is Aidan Moore and what does he have to do with John Sugden? Here are our top theories!

1. An army friend who he couldn’t save

Aidan’s name was written on an army tag which makes it likely that Aidan was in the army. But, did John retrieve the tag from Aidan’s dead body?

John made it clear to Vic that he didn’t want to talk about that part of his life, perhaps the reason being that it would upset him too much? Could Aidan have been an army friend who he wasn’t able to save?

Emmerdale: Who is Aidan Moore? – 2. Someone he killed on purpose

John’s certainly made quite an entrance into the village already and has made an enemy out of Aaron and Mack.

But are these the first to get on the wrong side of John? Or, has somebody else already been on the receiving end of his wrath?

Could Aidan have been someone John killed on purpose? Somebody on his side who he suddenly turned against?

3. A secret ex-lover

John really didn’t want Vic to take a look at the army tag and was quick to take it off of her.

Perhaps, Aidan was a secret lover of John’s? An ex that once stole his heart but met a tragic end?

Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden in Emmerdale (Credit: YouTube)

Emmerdale: Who is Aidan Moore? – 4. John’s true identity

Is John really who he says he is? Or, is the whole ‘Sugden’ name just an act for him?

Is he actually ‘John Sugden?’ Or, has he stolen the real John’s identity? Is John actually a guy called Aidan Moore? He’s certainly mysterious, we’ll give him that!

Could Alex be related to Aidan? (Credit: ITV)

5. A relation of Alex Moore

There are no links that suggest that this could be the case, with John yet to have any run ins with Dawn and Billy, Kim, Will, Charles or Manpreet, but…

This one shouldn’t be ruled out though! Aidan Moore (whoever he is) shares the same surname as one former Emmerdale character – Alex Moore (Dawn’s ex!) But, could there be any connection there?

6. His step-dad

John told Vic that he didn’t want to know anything about his biological dad, Jack Sugden.

He admitted that he already had ‘an old man’ in his step-dad and didn’t need to know anything about another. But, could Aidan Moore be John’s step-dad? We’ll have to wait and see…

