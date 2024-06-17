Emmerdale won’t air tonight – here’s when the soap is next on

In a shake-up to ITV’s schedule, Emmerdale won’t be on tonight (Monday, June 17). But when is the soap airing this week?

This week sees the continuation of the UEFA Champions League, which will air on ITV1 from 4.15pm – 10.30pm tonight. This means that Emmerdale won’t air in its usual 7.30pm spot.

But, when will Emmerdale be on this week?

Emmerdale has been booted from the schedule tonight (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale on this week?

Neither Emmerdale nor Coronation Street will be airing today or on Thursday, June 20, to make way for the football.

Instead, the plan is for both soaps to air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week. To make up for lost time, Emmerdale will air a double-bill from 7pm – 8pm on Tuesday (June 18) and in regular half-hour segments on Wednesday and Friday, starting at 7pm.

At least EastEnders won’t be affected, airing on its usual Monday – Thursday timeslot, with new episodes dropping every morning on iPlayer.

Stay tuned for any further football-related changes to the schedule as they land!

Samson and Josh are sticking to their guns (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on Emmerdale this week?

This week’s episode end with Matty still in prison for allegedly stabbing Samson Dingle. Viewers know the truth of course – that Samson’s injury was an accident brought on by his friend, Josh.

However, Samson is sticking to his story, in spite of Moira’s best efforts to clear her son’s name. And, as she grows increasingly determined to talk Samson around, the pressure begins to get to her marriage.

Can Moira and Cain make Samson see sense before Matty goes down for good?

Belle learns what Tom has been up to (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on the soap, Belle discovers the extent of husband Tom’s controlling behaviour when she snoops on his phone whilst trying to book a taxi. Discovering all the spyware he’s installed to keep track of her, Belle is horrified.

Will she go through with her planned abortion?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

