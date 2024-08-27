Emmerdale’s Nate and Moira affair: Here’s what happened

Emmerdale characters Nate and Moira once had an affair, leaving the Dingle family in shock.

Moira cheated on husband Cain with farmhand Nate – who was later revealed to be Cain’s son.

Now Chas suspects Moira and Nate are having another affair.

But what actually happened between the two?

Emmerdale: When did Nate and Moira have an affair?

Nate first appeared in Emmerdale in April 2019 during Emmerdale’s Big Night Out.

He ended up kissing Rhona Goskirk, who was dating Pete Barton at the time.

Rhona was shocked when he arriving the village, working at Butler’s farm.

Nate and Moira began spending a lot of time together on the farm, meanwhile Nate started a relationship with Amy Wyatt – the mother of Cain’s son, Kyle.

Soon Nate and Moira began having an affair and started sleeping together.

In September 2019, Kerry Wyatt found out about the affair when she caught Nate and Moira having sex in a caravan.

Nate blackmailed Kerry telling her if she told anyone about the affair, he would tell the police that she and Amy started the fire that killed Frank Clayton.

She agreed not to tell Amy but told him to break things off with Amy, which he did.

Soon Cain started to become suspicious of Moira’s behaviour and suspected she was having an affair with Pete Barton – who is her nephew from her previous marriage to John.

Cain confronted Pete and as he knew about Moira and Nate’s affair, he told Cain the truth.

When did Cain find out Nate was his son?

On October 22 2019, Cain lured Nate and Moira into his car and took them out on a boat.

Soon Cain began pushing Nate too far and he came clean to having an affair

As he bragged about sleeping with Moira, a fight broke out between the two.

Nate’s intentions behind the affair finally became clear when he called Cain “dad.”

Nate revealed he was Cain’s long-lost son from a previous relationship an he was hellbent on making Cain’s life a misery for abandoning him and his mother.

Later an explosion went off on the boat, caused by the paraffin brought on board for the stove. But Cain, Moira and Nate all survived.

Why did Cain fall out with Faith over Nate?

Nate later found out that Cain actually had no idea he even existed.

Eventually Cain’s mother Faith revealed that in the 90s, she discovered Cain’s then girlfriend Cara was pregnant.

But she asked her to keep the baby a secret from Cain and leave. This was because Cain’s dad (who was later revealed to be his uncle) Shadrach, was racist.

After finding out Faith knew Cain had a son and never told him, he told her to leave the village. However, she later decided to come back.

Did Cain forgive Nate, Moira and Faith?

Over time Cain did forgive Nate and was thrilled when Nate welcomed a baby girl, Frankie, with Tracy Metcalfe.

He also did forgive his wife Moira after many months apart. The two are back together, living at Butler’s Farm.

When Faith returned to the village, Cain wasn’t happy.

However, the pair managed to reconcile before Faith’s death in 2022.

Now, Cain’s suspicious that Nate and Moira may be having an affair again after becoming concerned over Moira’s behaviour recently. But, is this the case?

