Debbie’s perfect makeup, Caleb’s whole roast chicken – and everything that made zero sense in soap this week

It’s fair to say that soap has seen some very bizarre things happen this week, with Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale all giving us something to talk about.

Debbie’s makeup has caused quite the stir for fans of the Walford soap EastEnders, whilst Caleb’s eating habits became the talking point for Emmerdale viewers.

Here’s everything that made absolutely NO sense whatsoever in SoapLand this week!

Fans have turned Debbie into somewhat of an ‘icon’ (Credit: BBC)

1. Debbie’s flawless makeup

Despite being in a coma, Debbie didn’t let this stop her from serving us with those looks.

Reiss’ comatose wife’s skin was GLOWING, with Easties fans quickly becoming envious of her makeup routine.

We have no idea who was applying her makeup everyday whilst she lay in that bed, but we’re going to miss being amazed by her perfect foundation everyday.

And, this week, even in death, Debbie continued to lie there as still as anything, looking like the model that she is. Respect.

Caleb had a right feast (Credit: ITV)

2. Caleb’s whole chicken feast

Caleb could be seen enjoy a meal with Ruby in the Woolpack over in Emmerdale this week, after the police quizzed him on the fire at the car sales site.

However, his dinner choice was rather unusual… he could be seen eating a WHOLE chicken, with a side of chips.

Tucking into the chicken with his knife and fork, this pub grub scene was rather bizarre. Caleb must’ve been feeling particularly hungry that day!

Martin is actually only 39 (Credit: BBC)

3. Martin’s fake 40th birthday party

Honey surprised Martin with a birthday party on the Square in EastEnders this week to celebrate his big 4-0.

Martin was rather taken aback by the celebrations – and who could blame him? He’s actually only 39!

Despite realising that Martin’s actual wasn’t until next year, Honey and co decided to continue with the celebrations. Poor Martin had to fake being 40 for the whole thing!

Kim had no shame (Credit: ITV)

4. Kim Tate’s B&B stay

Recently, Kim moved out of HER house at Home Farm and decided to stay at the B&B to stay out of her family’s way – despite having nothing to do with the drink spiking.

This week, viewers were treated to so many scenes of Kim sitting outside of the B&B. Sometimes she was chatting to Lydia, other times she was enjoying an afternoon tea.

In what world would Kim give up the luxuries of Home Farm for the local bed and breakfast? And, then sit outside everyday to make everyone aware of her circumstances?

Jack just let Stefan into the house (Credit: ITV)

5. Jack’s lack of stranger danger awareness

On the cobbles this week, Stefan Brent turned up at Abi and Kevin’s house whilst they were out and made out that he was there to speak to Kev about a car hire.

Jack took Stefan’s word for it, not even asking for his name. And, then, when Stefan made out that the milk was off, Jack was the one to leave the house to pick up a fresh bottle.

Yes, he just left a stranger in his house, free to roam around and do whatever (in this case, steal back a burner phone.) Who does that? Did Jack never learn anything about ‘stranger danger?’

Great summer hat that is, Rose! (Credit: ITV)

6. Rose’s hat choice

Kim and Will found out about Rose’s schemes in Emmerdale and ordered her out of the village for good.

When being dropped off at the side of a country road, Rose could be seen wearing a black beanie – one you would typically wear in winter.

Rose loves to wear a good hat, but wearing this sort of headwear in AUGUST is a bit weird, right? We’ve all got the fans plugged in at home, Rose. Maybe you’d like to do the same?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!