Former Emmerdale and Coronation Street star Hayley Tamaddon rushed to hospital and diagnosed with arthritis

The former Emmerdale and Coronation Street actor Hayley Tamaddon has been diagnosed with arthritis following a recent trip to the hospital.

The star, who played Del Dingle in Emmerdale and Andrea Beckett on Corrie, revealed her health struggle on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, June 12).

This came as she was preparing for a photo shoot. Instead, she ended up taking a trip to the hospital, where doctors hooked her up to an IV drip and diagnosed her with arthritis.

Hayley Tamaddon reveals arthritis diagnosis

‘Today. Woke up. Thought my head was gonna explode. Puked up twice,’ Hayley wrote on her Instagram stories.

‘Took Jasper to nursery. Got ready for a photo shoot. Got there and realised I really should see a doctor,’ she continued.

As her ordeal continued, Hayley wrote: ‘Ended up in hospital. On a drop for medication. It didn’t work. Head and neck pain still horrendous.’

‘Had a scan. Got told I have arthritis.’

She went on to reveal how, following her diagnosis, she went home, picked son Jasper up from nursery, fed him and put him to bed – and then had a cry.

‘Going back to the hospital tomorrow. Life of a single working mum,’ Hayley finished.

Arthritis affects nearly 10million people in the UK. The condition typically causes pain, stiffness and swelling in joints.

When was Hayley Tamaddon on Emmerdale and Corrie?

Hayley originally played Delilah Dingle from 2005 – 2007 on Emmerdale. Although she was written out of the soap by producers, they decided not to kill her off – leaving the door open for an eventual return. She went on to star on Dancing On Ice, which she won.

Instead, she went on to appear on Coronation Street in 2013, joining the soap as a friend of Steve McDonald and love rival to Michelle Connor. She left the soap in 2015, along with her then-boyfriend, cabbie Lloyd Mullaney.

In 2019, Hayley announced that she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Adrian – to whom she was engaged that same year.

In a post on Mother’s Day 2022, Hayley announced that she had split up with Adrian, leaving her and Jasper alone.

‘This Mother’s Day is very different as I am now a single mum. Mine and Jasper’s life has been turned upside down over the last few months… but I realise the best thing to come out of this is Jasper,’ she wrote on Twitter.

