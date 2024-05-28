Griff Reynolds in Coronation Street: Why does he want revenge on Roy? A complete explanation of his cobbles history

Griff Reynolds shows up in Roy Cropper’s prison cell in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street.

The far-right activist is banged up in Weatherfield nick alongside Roy – who he thinks murdered his friend Reece Bolton’s daughter.

And that means trouble for poor Roy.

So who is Griff? And what’s his story? And is he actually even related to Lauren?

Griff Reynolds in Coronation Street

Griff first appeared in Corrie back in 2022 as part of the storyline in involving teenager Max Turner being groomed by a far-right gang.

He befriended Spider Nugent – not knowing that Spider was actually an undercover police officer – and then became friendly with Peter Barlow, and Spider’s girlfriend Toyah Habeeb.

They began hanging out together and going to protests – just like Spider and Toyah had when they were younger. But Griff got a bit carried away, and threw a bottle during one protest – though he later denied it.

When Peter went to a gig with Griff and his mates, Peter realised the lyrics the band were singing were racist. Shocked, he dumped his new friends and tried to warn Spider off.

Grooming Max

When Griff met troubled schoolboy Max Turner he realised the teen was an ideal person to join their gang and do their dirty work for them!

He began befriending Max, and stood up for him when bullies were bothering him.

As Max began trusting Griff more and more, he went even further. He got Lauren – who was the daughter of his mate Reece – to seduce Max and draw him into the gang’s influence.

What happened next?

After the gang’s violent plots escalated, they ended up in prison. Griff’s now been transferred to Weatherfield, where he’s determined to get Roy to admit he killed Lauren – and tell him what he did with her body.

But Roy’s innocent, so how will he react when Griff gets violent in an attempt to get him to confess?

Who plays Griff?

Griff is played by actor Michael Condron. He’s best known for playing Bowen Marsh in Game of Thrones – one of the Night’s Watch.

He meets his maker when he organises a mutiny against Jon Snow.

