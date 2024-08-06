Has Samson left Emmerdale for good? He was sentenced and said goodbye to his dad tonight

Samson Dingle has left Emmerdale – but has he gone for good? The teenager was sentenced to time in prison for his lies over the stabbing, but with Josh finally on the hook for the crime too, will this lessen Samson’s stint inside?

It was reported back in April that the ITV soap had called time on the character of Samson, with The Sun claiming actor Sam Hall had been axed.

A source reportedly told the paper: “Sam had a meeting with bosses earlier this month where they broke the news. He has been left devastated. He’s grown up with his on-screen Dingle clan and they are all very protective of him.”

Emmerdale declined to comment on the matter.

Samson leaves Emmerdale

Tonight saw Samson’s last scenes – but will this be the last we see of him? After he was arrested for assault Samson had been at the police station all night. But he soon called to reveal Josh had been caught confessing on Eric’s video doorbell so had been arrested and charged too.

Lydia later arrived at the pub with news that the judge had sentenced Samson to four years in prison. It was even more than the solicitor was expecting, but Cain said he felt sure Samson could be out in two with good behaviour.

At the end of the episode Sam and Samson had a moment together before Samson was taken away. Sam tried to coach his son for prison life, telling him to snap up any opportunity he has to learn a skill while inside. He also told his son he’s proud of him.

They had one last hug, told each other they loved each other and then Samson was gone. Sam was left alone on the verge of tears.

So we know that’s all we’ve seen of Samson for now, but is this him gone for good?

Has Samson left Emmerdale for good?

Although Emmerdale declined to comment on the future for Samson, it’s believed this is an exit – for now. Four years is a long time and even if he’s out in two, that’s still a fair amount of time off our screens.

During a Loose Women interview back in July, Sam was asked if he had “another 15 years in him” to equal on-screen dad James Hooton’s 30-year career on the soap. Sam replied: “I hope so, yeah,” which suggests he is hopeful of a comeback.

After all, no Dingle is ever gone from the Dales for good, so we’re sure Samson will pitch up again before too long!

Samson Dingle and his time in the Dales

Samson Dingle was born in 2006 after his mum Alice went into premature labour. Sadly, Alice died shortly after due to cancer meaning that Samson never got to grow up with his mum by his side.

In 2022, now a teenager, Samson’s ideas of going off to study were torn apart after he discovered that he was the baby daddy of Amelia Spencer’s baby.

Once Esther was born, Samson tried everything to get rid of Esther from his life. He even called social services on Amelia in the hope that they would take the baby away.

Samson also blackmailed Amelia’s boyfriend – Noah, managing to secure money from his trust fund.

In other recent storylines, Samson was also involved in Lydia’s rape storyline, taking on work experience with Craig.

He then got involved in his final exit storyline when he was bullying Matty in the Hide alongside new mate Josh. Josh was calling Matty all sorts of names and eventually pushed Samson onto Matty who was holding a knife. Samson was stabbed and then resolutely stuck to the story that Matty did it out of aggression.

Matty was sent to prison where he suffered a terrible time due to being trans. Eventually Samson confessed all and Matty was released.

