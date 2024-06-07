How Helen Worth will leave Coronation Street as Gail exit ‘revealed’

Soap bosses revealed earlier this week that Coronation Street icon Helen Worth is leaving Weatherfield after 50 years of playing Cobbles royalty Gail Platt.

What we don’t know yet is under what circumstances Gail will be leaving. This has led to fears and speculation that Gail could be killed off – in a run-in with shady Joel, perhaps?

Producer Iain Macleod and a reporter at ITV have revealed how Helen might leave the soap… and whether Gail will get her happy exit at long last.

Helen Worth is leaving Coronation Street after fifty years service to soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street reveals Gail ‘exit’

Speaking earlier this week, executive producer Iain Macleod said: “Gail has given us countless hours of entertainment but it should also be said that Helen herself is a consummate professional and a thoroughly good egg.”

“Everyone connected to the show will miss having her around the place just as much as the viewers will miss having her on their screens and we wish her all the very best for the future.”

But, how exactly will Helen be going?

Recent storylines saw Gail coming to terms with the fact that her brother was a serial killer (Credit: ITV)

Happy ending at last for Gail?

Meanwhile, ITV Evening News entertainment reporter Rishi Davda, appeared to have more details on Helen’s exit from the soap.

She’ll begin filming her final scenes next month as Gail’s exit will air later this year.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Said Rishi: “Helen Worth is just behind Bill Roach in terms of time spent on Corrie. She’ll begin filming her exit story next month – thankfully producers have promised a happy ending.”

While nothing has been revealed just yet, it is believed that Helen will exit in an ’emotional’ storyline for the whole family – but one which won’t see her leaving in the back of a hearse.

Gail clashed with neighbour Eileen Grimshaw during her time on the soap (Credit: ITV)

After fifty years of tragedy and heartbreak, it’s about time Gail got her happy ending. Signature storylines heaped misery upon misery for Gail, including her marriage to serial killer Richard Hillman, the murder of husband Joe, and even son David pushing her down the stairs during his nastier years.

Only last year, Gail learned that her own brother, Stephen, was also a serial killer. More light-hearted stories saw her clash with neighbour Eileen Grimshaw and fall for dopey burglar Michael, played by, uh, Les Dennis.

After everything, Gail has earned a happy retirement away from Weatherfield.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!