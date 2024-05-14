From Carla to Dee-Dee: Just who will Coronation Street’s DS Swain’s new love interest be?

Recently, Coronation Street actress Vicky Myers revealed that DS Swain is to have a new female love interest whilst confirming that the character is gay.

Since then, Corrie fans have been speculating on social media as to who could catch the detective’s eye.

Here’s a round-up of all the top fan predictions so far – with Carla and Dee-Dee appearing amongst the names.

Could DS Swain have the hots for Carla? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street DS Swain love interest 1. Carla

Carla is top on many fans lists due to the amount of scenes she currently shares with DS Swain as Roy remains in custody over Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.

Spotting some potential chemistry between the pair, fans reckon that Carla and DS Swain could soon get together.

DS Swain & Carla would make such a dreamy couple though. #Corrie — 𝓓𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮. 👑 (@Disney_Dani1992) April 29, 2024

One fan wrote: “DS Swain & Carla would make such a dreamy couple though.”

Another added: “Ooo have a feeling Carla could be DS Swain’s crush.”

Dee-Dee and Joel are going through a rough patch (Credit: ITV)

2. Dee-Dee

At the moment, Dee-Dee is currently coupled up with Joel. That hasn’t stopped her from making this list though.

Fans have spotted a possible something between her and DS Swain as Dee-Dee works on Roy’s case.

So is Swain going to get it on with Dee Dee? #Corrie — Rick Poppa 🌈 (@RickPoppa4) May 13, 2024

One fan suggested: “So is Swain going to get it on with Dee-Dee?”

But, is DS Swain after Dee-Dee’s heart?

Abi and DS Swain? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street DS Swain love interest 3. Abi

Abi may be with Kev but some fans think that Abi and DS Swain could be the perfect match.

One fan said: “So Abi started lower in the rankings, but after rewatching DS Swain’s scenes, I think it’s Abi that Swain has an eye for. And, I’ve come to like that pairing more as I think they both respect each other a lot. But, I do worry if Abi is too destructive for Swain?”

But, could Abi soon ditch Kevin and turn her attention towards Weatherfield’s top detective instead?

Toyah’s been rather lonely since Spider left (Credit: ITV)

4. Toyah

Toyah’s not been lucky in love since Spider left her and has now found herself focusing on her sister’s chaos instead.

Spider and DS Swain were colleagues at one point so a relationship with Toyah could be a little bit awkward. But, some fans think that this is the direction the show is heading in.

One viewer suggested: “Ok, I think this would be a hate to love relationship… because DS Swain does not like Toyah. But, if the love overcomes the hate, I think this couple could work super well. They are very similar so they can be very supportive but also challenge each other.”

Jenny hasn’t had the best of relationships (Credit: ITV)

5. Jenny

Poor Jenny’s love life hasn’t been going great recently what with Leo being bumped off and with Stephen turning out to be a serial killer and meeting his maker.

Now, fans think that Jenny’s luck could be about to change with the help of DS Swain…

One fan noted: “Jenny’s extroverted personality could fit well with DS Swain’s introverted personality. Even though Jenny is outgoing, she’s also very thoughtful and caring which I bet Swain is as well. They have enough differences and similarities to work very well together.”

Tracy’s in Spain with Tommy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street DS Swain love interest 6. Tracy

Tracy’s in Spain with her Weathy County footballer partner, Tommy. However, some fans think that she should return and get with DS Swain instead!

Remembering that Tracy previously slept with a woman, one person said: “She could get with Tracy!,” as another added: “Tracy Barlow would.”

But, is a Tracy return on the cards? Could she be the woman for DS Swain?

Is Asha looking for an older woman? (Credit: ITV)

7. Asha

Asha recently shut down Nina’s attempts at a reunion, but could this be because she’s about to embark on a new romance with DS Swain.

One fan suggested just that, writing: “Chances she’ll be Asha’s older companion?,” referring to DS Swain.

But, could Asha and DS Swain soon form a couple on the Weatherfield soap?

Dr Gaddas is a guest character on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

8. Dr Gaddas

With DS Swain becoming a permanent character on the soap, other fans have called for guest character Dr Gaddas to join her and catch her attention.

One person said: “Now if we could just get her and Dr Gaddas together…”

Another Corrie viewer added: “Perhaps she would be ideal with Dr Gaddas.”

Who would you like to see DS Swain coupled up with?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

