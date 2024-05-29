Maya in EastEnders: Here’s where you recognise actress Bharti Patel from

Maya Houssain arrives in EastEnders tonight, and immediately hits it off with Harvey Monroe.

Since Mitch and Rocky left Walford, Harvey’s been a bit lonely, and partner Jean has been encouraging him to make new friends.

But we’re not sure fellow Tottenham Hotspur fan Maya is exactly who Jean meant!

Harvey bumps into Maya – a cab customer – and they chat about Spurs.

And he’s pleased the following day when she comes back to the Square and gives him a vintage football programme. The pair happily chat about their favourite sport, but Jean’s not too pleased.

Maya hits it off with Harvey (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Maya Houssain?

Maya is played by actress Bharti Patel.

She’ll be a familiar face to soap fans as she has been a regular in BBC’s Doctors.

She plays midwife Ruhma Hanif, who was a love interest for Heston Carter. The couple eventually married and Ruhma was devastated when Heston was killed in an accident.

Bharti is still part of the cast in Doctors, which is on our screens until December. The soap has been axed – much to the disappointment of its devoted fans

Bharti plays Ruhma Carter in Doctors (Credit: BBC)

What else has Bharti been in?

Soap fans might also recognise Bharti’s voice as she’s played several roles in the BBC Radio 4 soap, The Archers!

She also appeared in TV dramas The Undeclared War, Ten Percent and Don’t Forget the Driver.

Maya opens up to Harvey next week (Credit: BBC)

Is Maya staying in EastEnders?

EastEnders has confirmed Maya is only in the soap for a guest role. However she will appear again next week.

Harvey loses her number so gets Tommy’s help to track her down online. But Maya then turns up in Walford on Tuesday June 4, fuming with Harvey.

She tells him he should not have gone through her socials. Harvey is apologetic and invites her for a drink. Maya accepts and the pair head to The Albert.

Maya then opens up to Harvey explaining her husband died last year. It’s clear the pair are bonding over more than just football.

Maya later leaves, but Harvey notices she has forgotten her hat. He once again visits her socials online to send her a message saying he has it for her. However he finds her account has been deleted.

Harvey gets really down about losing touch with her, so Jean tries to help. She takes him on a boys’ night out with a football team. But will it cheer him up?

And, just what is going on with mysterious Maya? Will Harvey ever see her again? Or has she now gone for good?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.