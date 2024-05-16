As Nathan’s attacked in Coronation Street – all the suspects from Gary to David

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, May 15), a hooded figure approached Nathan and soon kicked him in.

After this attack, it was Daniel who was taken in for questioning at the police station by DS Swain.

Here’s a roundup of all the suspects for Nathan’s attack – could any of them be the culprit?

Coronation Street Nathan suspect 1. Daniel

Daniel is a favourite suspect for just about everything it seems. DS Swain took him in for questioning after Nathan’s attack, noting that Daniel has a temper on him.

Some Corrie fans also reckon that Daniel did set out to protect his girlfriend by getting revenge on Nathan.

The attacker had a black coat. Daniel has a black coat. — Jeff (@jeffnewton1) May 15, 2024

One fan shared: “The attacker had a black coat. Daniel has a black coat.”

Daniel has attacked people before (even harming his own loved ones) – but can he now add Nathan to this list?

2. Gary

Gary’s been getting close to his ex Sarah again as of late. Hearing how worried Bethany is now that her former groomer is in Weatherfield, Gary may have wanted to protect the daughter of his ex.

It’s safe to say that Gary’s not to be messed with… he is a killer after all. Fans have now picked up on the fact that Gary seemed to wearing a very similar outfit to Nathan’s attacker. And, with a motive, was Gary the one to attack him?

It was Gary who attacked Nathan? 🤔 Because not that I need to get a life or anything but I did notice that the ‘attacker’ seemed to be wearing exactly the same stuff that Gary was wearing 😂 #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) May 16, 2024

One fan shared: “It was Gary who attacked Nathan? Because, not that I need to get a life or anything, but I did notice that the ‘attacker’ seemed to be wearing exactly the same stuff that Gary was wearing.”

Coronation Street Nathan suspect 3. David

Sarah questioned David on whether he had anything to do with Nathan’s attack. David reassured her that he hadn’t but he’d buy the real attacker a pint, supporting their decision.

Some fans reckon that David was lying to Sarah though and was actually the one to beat Nathan up.

David literally hid Callum’s body I reckon he might of done it 😭 #corrie — Elle Louise (@ElleLou22) May 15, 2024

Picking up on the fact that David’s no saint, one fan said: “David literally hid Callum’s body. I reckon he might have done it.”

4. Ryan

Ryan told Bethany about Daniel’s attack of Justin last night, unaware that she didn’t already know about it.

But, was this to throw her off the scent that he’d actually attacked Nathan himself?

One fan thinks so, sharing: “My guess is Ryan hit Nathan. The hoodie is too obvious.”

My guess is Ryan hit Nathan

The hoodie is too obvious #Corrie — Darryl Jason (@Darryl__Jason) May 15, 2024

5. Shona

David mentioned Shona on multiple occasions last night, worrying that Nathan’s return might bring everything back up for her.

However, Shona wasn’t seen reacting to the news of Nathan’s return which has made some viewers believe that she didn’t handle the news that well. Could she be Nathan’s attacker?

I’m thinking Shona might have done it tbh 🤔 #Corrie — Jess (@ifeelflames) May 15, 2024

One fan typed: “I’m thinking Shona might have done it tbh.”

Who do you reckon attacked Nathan? Could it be any of these suspects or someone else entirely?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

