Coronation Street and Emmerdale will not be airing tonight (Friday June 14), with no soaps on television due to the beginning of the Euros.

Both Corrie and Emmerdale usually air on Fridays. However, tonight sees the beginning of the UEFA European Football Championship, airing on ITV1 from 6.30pm – 10.45pm.

Tonight’s match will see Germany playing Scotland, taking up the usual post held by both soaps on a Friday night.

EastEnders will be unaffected for now – as it doesn’t air on Fridays anyway.

But when are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on next week?

When are Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street on?

Neither Emmerdale or Coronation Street will be airing on Monday, June 14 or Thursday, June 20, to make way for the football.

Instead, the plan is for both soaps to air on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Meanwhile, EastEnders will continue to air at 7.30pm on Monday through to Thursday, with new episodes dropping on iPlayer every morning.

Stay tuned next week for more updates when it comes to your favourite soaps!

As she comes to a decision about her pregnancy, Belle makes a shocking discovery (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on the soaps next week?

Next week’s Emmerdale will see Belle come to a decision about her pregnancy. Worried about her and the baby’s future with abusive Tom, she decides to go for an abortion.

Will she go through with it?

Toyah confronts Rowan next week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, on Coronation Street, as tensions between Toyah and the Institute rise to an all-time high (or low), she and Nick give into temptation and sleep together.

Will they come to regret this act of passion?

And, on EastEnders, the residents of Walford hold a fundraiser for Lola. But, when the money goes missing, fingers point in accusation. Who stole Lola’s money?

