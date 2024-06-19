Stefan in Coronation Street: Here’s where you recognise actor Paul Opacic from

Paul Opacic is back in Coronation Street this week, playing Stefan Brent – dad to evil murderer Corey Brent.

Stefan has steadfastly stood by his rotten son, even when he was charged with murder. He even tried to help Corey escape justice.

But his plan didn’t work, Corey was arrested and now he’s in prison.

Abi spots Stefan at the police station (Credit: ITV)

Return to Weatherfield

But Stefan owns the company that publishes the magazine where Bethany Platt has just got a new job – with her first assignment to write a story in favour of Corey.

Meanwhile Abi Webster is convinced Stefan is behind the deep fake videos of her that are circulating on the internet.

And all that means Stefan is back on our screens.

Actor Paul Opacic, who plays the doting dad, is a familiar face to soap fans. So where do you recognise him from?

Stefan stood by his murderous son (Credit: ITV)

Hanging out with Kim Tate

Back in 1996 Steve Marchant arrived in Emmerdale. He was a uni friend of Rachel Hughes, and the pair dated for a short time, but when Frank Tate died, it was newly widowed Kim who caught Steve’s eye.

The pair got engaged and married and found they were made for each other with their love of money and willingness to do whatever it took to get it!

But when they hit financial trouble, they went too far! Steve planned to steal a horse from one of Kim’s rivals. But he ran over Kathy Bates on the way and she was taken to hospital. He tried to finish Kathy off in the hospital but didn’t succeed.

In typical Kim fashion, she managed to turn the tables on her husband. She manipulated him out of all his cash, made sure he’d gone to prison for attempted murder, and left the village with her baby son, James.

Kim managed to fleece Steve (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Hollyoaks star

Between 2010 and 2013 Paul also played Carl Costello in Hollyoaks – and he reprised his role in 2018.

Carl was an ex-footballer who had an affair with his son Riley’s girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen.

Paul’s also had roles in Only Fools and Horses, Doctors, Heartbeat, Bad Girls, Holby City, The Bill and Waterloo Road.

So he’s definitely a familiar face!

