Suspicious fans of Emmerdale have predicted that dog Piper may not actually be dead – and that Tom King is secretly hiding her somewhere. Tom appeared to kill Piper after running her down in a fit of rage last week… before apparently euthanising her in the vet’s surgery last night.

Tom attempted to play the supportive partner, acting upset as he informed Belle that Piper’s injuries were too severe – and that she would have to be put down. This he appeared to do as Belle left the room, too upset to watch her beloved pup die before her eyes.

Emmerdale: Belle sees the light as Tom kills Piper

Afterwards, Tom played his hand far too eagerly, suggesting to Belle that she shouldn’t be alone due to her fragile mental health. In doing so, Belle recalled how he had used Piper against her before and lashed out – accusing him of killing Piper. And rightfully so, as viewers know.

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the moment of Piper’s death came off-screen, with an emotional Belle leaving the room before Tom did the deed.

This left some wondering whether he could be keeping Piper alive for his own nefarious purposes.

Piper lives, fans predict

Writing on X as the episode aired, fans shared their theories about Piper‘s survival – and may wondered whether her ‘death’ could be another one of Tom’s games.

“I don’t think he’s killed Piper. Piper being alive will be evidence of Belle’s trauma when the truth comes out,” wrote one viewer.

“Will Tom pretend Piper’s dead and do a burial without showing Belle the body? They won’t kill the dog,” theorised another.

“I think piper is still alive,” agreed another.

“I’m still 90% sure Piper’s still alive, and we’ll see her in 5 minutes,” said a fourth.

Could Piper still be alive? And, if so, what does Tom have planned next?

