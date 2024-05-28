Why EastEnders’ Suki is on crutches – the soap’s explanation and the real-life reason

Suki Panesar in EastEnders has a lot on her plate this week. She’s coping with the reappearance of ex-husband Nish on Albert Square, dealing with his announcement that he’s dying, and trying to make girlfriend Eve’s birthday one to remember.

And she’s doing it all on crutches!

Suki’s on crutches (Credit: BBC)

Nish is back

Yesterday, Suki was shocked when Nish showed up at her front door. He had her copy of the divorce papers, claiming he’d been sent them in error.

She sent him away, furious that he’d dared darken her door after being run out of town by the family.

But Nish managed to weasel his way in, using young Avani, and Suki was horrified when she came home and found him in the living room.

She called in reinforcements – telling Ravi and Vinny that their dad was back in town, and Nugget, too. And they were all surprised when Nish announced he was dying.

No one was pleased to see Nish (Credit: BBC)

Hopalong!

In yesterday’s episode we saw Suki using crutches to get around. Eve affectionately called her ‘hopalong’ and Suki joked that she’d been injured at a gig, saying it wasn’t a proper moshpit unless someone ended up on crutches.

The walking aid isn’t just a prop, though.

Balvinder was on crutches at the BAFTA Television Awards earlier this month (Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Real-life injury

Actress Balvinder Sopal is on crutches in real life, so the lines explaining her alter ego’s injury were added in to explain why.

Viewers saw Balvinder wearing a protective boot and using the crutches as she walked down the red carpet at the BAFTA Television Awards earlier this month.

But we’re not sure whether Bal also injured herself moshing to music, or whether her injury happened in a different way!

Whatever happened, we hope Balvinder is on the mend soon.

