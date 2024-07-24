The Bill and EastEnders star Roberta Taylor dies aged 76 after battling infection as tributes pour in

TV and soap star Roberta Taylor has passed away age 76. The actress was famed for portraying Irene Raymond in EastEnders as well as Gina Gold in The Bill.

Roberta, who had emphysema, suffered a fall two months ago which led to an infection. Her underlying ill health was worsened by a bout of pneumonia, The Guardian reports.

The actress was also known for her roles in Bleak House, Casualty, Doctors, Silent Witness and more.

Roberta Taylor played Irene in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Roberta Taylor death

Soap star Roberta passed away on July 6 at the age of 76. News of her passing broke on Wednesday, July 26.

She suffered from emphysema, a lung disease that damages the alveoli in the lungs. A fall, which occurred two months ago, led to her contracting pneumonia, which she could not overcome.

Roberta is survived by her husband Peter Guinness, her son Elliott Taylor, granddaughter Ellis and two stepbrothers, Brian and Lionel. She married Peter in 1996.

Roberta pictured with her husband Peter Guinness (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Fans pay tribute to Roberta

Dozens of TV and soap fans have paid tribute to late actress Roberta after news broke of her death. Taking to social media, people remembered the talented star.

Writing on X, one fan said: “Sad news about the passing of Roberta Taylor, Gina Gold was one of my favourite TV characters growing up and I still think of her one liners, some well needed comic relief in what could be a pretty heavy episode.”

“Devastated to hear this – I adored Irene Raymond,” a second fan said, while a third wrote: “RIP Roberta Taylor. I absolutely loved her character Gina Gold in The Bill. Gina was scary and as hard as nails but you just knew deep inside she was a big softie. Roberta really was a great actress.”

A final fan said: “Still thinking about Roberta Taylor and the wonderful Gina Gold – WHAT a character.”

