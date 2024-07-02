Tom’s Wales ‘exit’ plan could cost Belle her life, Emmerdale fans warn

Emmerdale fans are worried for Belle Dingle after her abusive husband Tom King shared his plans to relocate to Wales for work without her knowledge.

Viewers know Tom has been abusing Belle behind closed doors. It seems his next plan is to take her far away from her loved ones – just as Charity Dingle has grown suspicious of him.

Will Tom’s plan work or has Charity already figured out his evil ways?

Tom wants to interview for a job in Wales (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom secretly plans to move away

In Monday’s episode (July 1) of Emmerdale, Belle was left upset after Charity voiced her concerns about her relationship with Tom. She quizzed Belle about her husband, asking if he was ‘keeping tabs’ on her.

As a result, Belle got annoyed with Charity, resulting in her storming out. Afterwards, she became tearful as Charity tried to get her to open up outside the Woolpack. However, she spotted Tom approaching them and soon fled.

Shortly after, Tom shut Charity down and he headed home, where he began planning his next move. He arranged an interview for a job based in a remote part of Wales, therefore hinting he’s going to make Belle leave the Dales with him.

Will Tom convince Belle to leave the village with him?

Fans are worried for Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans fear for Belle amid Tom’s ‘exit’ plan

Emmerdale fans are concerned Tom’s plans to leave the village could put Belle in grave danger. Soap viewers have been sharing their frustration on social media as Tom begins to put his plan into action, but without Belle’s knowledge.

“Good gosh relocating to Wales! That’s the way to properly finish Belle off Tom!” one person wrote, while a second said: “He’s moving to Wales and dragging Belle with him, oh for [bleep’s] sake!”

Meanwhile, a third Emmerdale fan said: “Wales? When they got married I thought Tom would isolate Belle & keep her from her family, but now he’s after keeping her away from everyone.”

“Tom planning to relocate with Belle moving her away from her loved ones, he’s so controlling. Hope Belle can realise what a monster he is and get away from him,” a fourth person added.

