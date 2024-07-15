Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, July 15), saw the soap icon that is Jane Beale make a surprise comeback to our screens as Cindy confronted Ian over his secret.

Cindy followed a mysterious Ian to the Cotswolds and came face to face with Ian’s ex – Jane!

With an episode that had us hooked to our screens, here’s why EastEnders are finally back bringing their A game.

Cindy and Jane came face to face (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jane Beale’s back!

Easties viewers have been desperate to know who Ian has been sending those mysterious messages to, with Cindy even accusing Ian of having an affair.

Tonight though, fans finally got some answers as Ian headed off to attend a ‘leadership course in Manchester.’ Cindy soon realised that Ian was lying to her and asked George to drive her to the place that Ian was actually going to… all the way in the Cotswolds.

Once arriving at a lovely looking house, Cindy got cold feet. However, George then persuaded her to confront Ian and face the truth.

Ian soon opened the door to an angry Cindy who barged in and found a bottle of wine on the table. She then looked up to see Jane Beale in an iconic EastEnders moment that will now go down in soap history.

Jane’s ‘Hello Cindy, I’m Jane’ will forever be a moment to remember!

The soap is back on track (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders is back on top – and they’re not messing around

Last Christmas, I, like many EastEnders viewers, were hooked as Linda killed Keanu in The Vic. However, from this moment on, the soap has lost its touch.

With the exception of Yolande’s assault storyline (perfectly executed by Angela Wynter), other storylines have fallen flat. The soap reached such a peak last year, but 2024 hasn’t provided the same effect – until now.

If there’s one thing that EastEnders does best, it’s surprising viewers with a big twist. Or, even better, making that twist a huge comeback.

Jane Beale is an EastEnders icon and Chris Clenshaw knows it – never being afraid to give fans what they want. Already bringing back Cindy, Ian and Peter last year, the Beales are gradually building up to being one of the most prominent families on the Square – as they should be.

And, it all seems very fitting, especially as this year marks ten years since Lucy Beale was killed by Bobby! Suddenly, we’re back in 2014 again, and I’m living for it!

Let’s keep the drama coming! (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders are after the awards – but they must keep it up

This week, EastEnders came out on top at the RadioTimes Soap Awards, bagging seven awards – including that of ‘Best Soap.’

And, on the day that the British Soap Awards have been announced for 2025, Easties have already made a head start in securing points with fans after tonight’s episode.

But, like the big killer twist at Christmas, EastEnders now has to be careful not to let the storyline die out after its peak – with ‘The Six’ storyline no longer being given the attention it should be.

Jane’s back – and viewers are thrilled. So, hopefully the soap can make use of this fan enthusiasm and keep it rolling…

