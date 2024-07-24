The 22 Kids and Counting 2024 family, The Radfords, have left their viewers unimpressed after sharing that the purchase of their “dream” home had fallen through.

The large brood returned to our screens on Sunday (July 21), where they detailed the devastating news that they would no longer be moving houses.

Although the family were evidently upset, fans of the show aren’t convinced – with some even blasting them for sharing their complaints.

22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford were given some disappointing news(Credit: Youtube)

22 Kids and Counting family slammed over ‘privilege’

The 22 Kids and Counting family have now shared a clip from the series on their official Instagram page, where Sue could be seen discussing the “difficult” news of their failed move.

The Radfords had planned to move from their 10-bedroom Morecambe home, where they have lived for 20 years, and escape to the countryside for a better quality of life.

Sue and Noel’s daughter Chloe Anne could be heard sharing her attempts to comfort her mum, insisting that a “problem shared is a problem halved”.

Sue had originally been excited for the move. She explained during Sunday’s episode: “Even from being quite young, I’ve always wanted to live in the country. It will be amazing for the kids. It is everything that we want.”

Later in the programme, Noel received a phone call from their estate agent who shared the disappointing news. They said: “The sellers have just been in touch this morning and there’s been a development. This is never an easy call to make.

The Radfords’ dream home falls through

“Unfortunately, it seems that their own house purchase has fallen through, so the chain has collapsed and that means that they’ve taken theirs off the market.”

A visibly upset Noel exclaimed to the cameras after the phone call: “I’m really [bleep] off. We had our heart set on that house. The kids have all seen it, they’re really excited about it.”

It’s taken the wind out of her sails. She feels really down and fed up.

He added: “Sue will be absolutely gutted.”

Once informed of the news, an obviously crushed Sue said: “I’m not feeling like I want to talk about it.”

Chloe Anne attempted to comfort her mum (Credit: YouTube)

Noel then stated: “It’s taken the wind out of her sails. She feels really down and fed up.”

In the clip shared to Instagram, Sue told Chloe: “I just feel absolutely gutted. You know when you have your heart set on something and just, you’ve got all these plans, hopes and dreams and stuff. And then it’s just shattered isn’t it? Because it’s just all gone isn’t it.”

Chloe later reflected in a VT: “I have seen her upset before but she was pretty devastated about the house falling through.”

Despite The Radfords obviously being down in the dumps, some viewers couldn’t relate. Instead, they slammed the family for their “privilege problems”.

One fumed: “Be glad you have a home. People out there that have no homes.”

Another said: “Just appreciate what you have. You have a healthy family. That’s all that matters. Have gratitude. It’s not the end of the world. It wasn’t meant to be. There will be other country homes out there. Blessed be.”

A third added: “Privilege problems.”

22 Kids and Counting news

“So fake!! Sorry,” remarked another, before a fellow social media user theorised: “Was it ever on the cards or just a stunt.”

Another commented: “They’re loaded, they’ve got a massive lovely house most of us would die for. Nothing to moan about in my book.”

Meanwhile, fans of the show praised the family and shared their support. One wrote: “I never ever comment on anything like this but I’m sick of seeing negative just because they share their lives on TV. They are only human. Everyone gets their heart set on stuff and gets disappointed. But one things for sure they are grateful of their kids and adore them.

“They put absolutely everything into them kids and so what if Sue and Noel want a better future for their kids. You have one life so live it.”

Another penned: “Oh Sue, it’s awful when you have your heart set on something. You start planning and then the rugs pulled from under your feet for no fault of your own. I feel for you.”

