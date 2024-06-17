The eldest son of 22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel Radford – 35-year-old Chris Radford – hit out at his ex over the weekend in a shock post on social media.

Chris took to Instagram on Father’s Day (June 16) to hit out at wife Nicole Spencer, who he appears to have split from.

Chris Radford doesn’t appear on 22 Kids and Counting (Credit: YouTube)

Noel and Sue Radford’s eldest in rant at ex

Chris and Nicole share three children – Maisie, Jacob and Oaklyn. However, it appears Chris is struggling in what appears to be the aftermath of their split as he claimed he didn’t have contact with Nicole on Father’s Day.

Clearly angry, he posted a message on his Instagram Stories last night.

He shared three pictures of his little girl and two boys and said: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. It’s just another day where my kids’ mother refuses contact. Karma will hit her on the [bleep] soon.

“Nicole Spencer you are a horrible mother doing this to our kids.”

Chris Radford claimed ex Nicole ‘refused contact’ on Father’s Day (Credit: Instagram)

22 Kids and Counting stars’ eldest moves on and Sue approves

Chris and Nicole were married, but it appears Chris has now moved on with a new love. Posting on his private Instagram account in March, he shared that he’d had “a lovely weekend” with Jade Davies.

Mum Sue Radford posted a comment on the picture. She said: “It is so lovely to see you so happy. She’s lovely.”

Chris replied: “Couldn’t be happier right now Mum.”

Chris appears to have moved on, with mum Sue Radford giving her eldest her blessing (Credit: YouTube)

Chris Radford’s relationship with his parents

The Radfords’ eldest child Chris doesn’t appear on the Channel 5 show with the rest of the family. However, he did join the gang for a family lunch for mum Sue’s birthday back in March.

Sue fell pregnant with Chris when she was aged 13. She gave birth shortly after turning 14, with now-husband Noel recently receiving backlash because he was aged 18 at the time.

He has since said there were “no repercussions” over getting a minor pregnant.

