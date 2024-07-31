22 Kids and Counting fans slam Channel 5 for ‘ruining’ show and making The Radfords look ‘contrived’

22 Kids and Counting 2024 has got off to a rough start – with plenty of fans fuming about the show’s recent formatting.

A huge amount of viewers have reacted on social media, making their negative thoughts on the programme well and truly known!

In the series’ recent episodes, Noel Radford has been navigating a mid-life crisis, with the star considering packing in his career and jetting off across the world.

However, some viewers think this recent “storyline” has been heavily scripted… with some even comparing it to Emmerdale!

22 Kids and Counting 2024 slammed by viewers

Now, fans are looking for someone to blame, putting Channel 5 in the firing line.

In a recent clip of the show shared to the Radfords’ social media, Sue and Noel can be heard discussing their recent holiday to Dubai, with Sue explaining that she hoped the getaway would get Noel’s restlessness out of his system.

Meanwhile, the comment section raked in some serious backlash, with one viewer dubbing the programme as “contrived”, others describing the new formatting as “mean” and “staged” and one fuming viewer slamming the broadcaster for “ruining” the series altogether!

One viewer wrote: “This show has gone to pot. I think it’s run it’s course now to be honest.”

A second complained: “Have been following you guys for years. But sadly this series is so contrived I ended up turning it off.”

A third detailed: “Love you guys but the show is really putting you in a poor light. The title sequence alone is a bit mean – Chloe had one argument with her fella and now is reminded of it in the credits of every episode. Get rid of the show, stop trying to find happiness in other countries and concentrate on the family and business.”

A fourth chimed in: “My favourite family. Love to see what everyone are up to. Channel five have ruined a good programme. Channel 4 years ago was natural.”

‘Such a shame’

“Same storyline when Sue wanted to move to America. Very scripted now,” remarked another.

Another said: “So staged now, such a shame.”

Others also explained they much prefer The Radfords’ Youtube channel, where they can catch an authentic glimpse of the large brood’s antics. One said: “I am glad to have their YouTube. I prefer their simple vlogs over ‘reality’ TV shows. More authentic & less chance of script…”

Another exclaimed: “Poor TV really. Their vlogs are better.”

