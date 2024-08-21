‘Troubled’ Noel Radford breaks down in tears as he meets birth mother for first time

22 Kids and Counting star Noel Radford is best known for his growing brood, filled with fun, laughter, holidays, toys and chaos. However, his own family life hasn’t always been plain sailing.

Noel has now opened up about his childhood and his experience as an adoptee. In new scenes of the series, Noel will also be faced with meeting his birth mother.

At the end of the series’ most recent episode, it gave viewers a sneak peek as to what is coming on Channel 5 on Sunday, August 25. It was here that fans saw Noel Radford left in tears as he prepared to meet his birth mother…

22 Kids and Counting star Noel Radford is set to meet his birth mother (Credit: YouTube)

22 Kids and Counting star Noel Radford breaks down in tears over adoption

The narrator could be heard describing Noel’s mood as “troubled”, alongside a clip of Noel with his head in his hands.

A tearful Noel exclaimed about the impending meeting with an unseen woman: “I don’t think I’ve realised how much emotion maybe was involved.”

Noel is then seen breaking down in tears as the moment draws closer.

In recent episodes, Noel has delved deeper into his past, triggered by suspicions that his daughter Ellie may have a hereditary medical condition. A DNA test to get to the bottom of Ellie’s suspected Gilbert’s Syndrome shed light on Noel’s roots.

22 Kids and Counting will follow Noel as he is faced with his birth mother (Credit: Channel 5)

The test stated that Noel is 97.2% British and Irish, leading Noel to reflect on his heritage. He explained: “I don’t really like talking about my adoption. I don’t know why, I don’t like talking about it, it’s just weird, I just don’t like it.

“I have a lot of respect for my mum and dad and I think it’s mainly to do with that. I’m glad I was adopted to be honest, because I wouldn’t have the life I have now. Which is weird to say, but yeah.”

22 Kids and Counting latest

Last year, an emotional episode of 22 Kids and Counting followed Noel as he discovered the name of his birth mother. He also found out that she was just 16 years old when she gave birth to him.

It comes after Noel faced fresh backlash earlier this month, with viewers slamming the star for describing his “sacrifice” as a father, after he got wife Sue pregnant at 13 years old.

“Got to feel for Sue a little watching #22KidsandCounting. Every series is about Noel and his dreams and his goals etc and it is as though she gets forgotten about. What about her dreams… and her goals?…” one fan tweeted.

“Noel…..’I suddenly had to grow up’….. Yes, you got a 13-year-old girl pregnant,” another chimed in.

“No, sorry Noel, you CHOSE to keep reproducing. So you need to give your younger children the same commitment you gave to their older siblings. You can’t just shirk and dash because it’s suddenly dawned on you that you’re getting old,” another agreed.

