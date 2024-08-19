22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford’s tears as daughter faces ‘sick’ bullying over disability

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford has opened up on her daughter Tillie’s disability which has left her the subject of cruel bullying.

In Sunday night’s episode of 22 Kids and Counting, 14-year-old Tillie discussing her Limb Length Discrepancy (LLD).

LLD is a condition where one arm or leg is shorter than the other. In Tillie’s case, her right leg is three and a half centimetres shorter than her left one.

Sue Radford cried in a 2019 clip as she opened up on daughter Tillie’s disability (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting: Tillie’s disability

Tillie’s leg stopped growing when she was 18 months old, and she had a frame fitted to her leg to help lengthen it.

But unfortunately, she needs more treatment.

In a clip from 2019 shown last night, Sue told cameras: “When she was about five, she was standing in front of me and I think ‘oh’, there is a bone that looks like it is sticking out.”

In the clip, Sue became tearful over Tillie’s condition.

Tillie had an infection in her leg which damaged the growth plate and they are now unsure if the bone will stop growing. She may now have to have the cage fitted again.

And her leg isn’t the only trouble Tillie is dealing with, as she opened up on the cruel bullying she has faced.

Tillie is living with Limb Length Discrepancy (Credit: Channel 5)

Tillie Radford ‘sick’ bullying

The teen said: “Every day, kids will say ‘why do you limp?’, ‘why do you wear odd shoes?’. They’ll find a way to talk about it.”

Her dad, Noel, added: “It’s not right, that’s bullying. What kid should have to suffer bullying just because they’ve got a disability of some kind? It’s quite sick isn’t it.”

Later in the episode, Tillie comes home from school early, admitting that she had to leave after a nasty bout of bullying.

Tillie left school early after bullies’ comments (Credit: Channel 5)

She said: “I’ve come home early, a kid just said something really, really bad that made me come home, because I couldn’t get through the day dealing with that.

“It really made me upset. They don’t really know what effect it could have on you and how deep it can go.”

Sue told viewers: “One time she ended up ringing us in floods of tears, so hysterical she could hardly get her words out.”

22 Kids and Counting airs at 8pm on Sundays on Channel 5.

