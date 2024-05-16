22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford hits back at online ‘bullies’ amid mental health concerns

Star of 22 Kids and Counting Sue Radford has made it clear exactly how she feels about internet trolls.

Branding them “bullies”, Sue has taken a second swipe after being triggered by rude messages from social media users.

Earlier this week, the matriarch of the Radford family was encouraged by her followers to name and shame those who send her negative comments. Now, Sue has said her piece on the matter after appearing to have found even more cruel comments on an online forum.

Sue Radford isn’t having any of it when it comes to trolls (Credit: YouTube)

Sue Radford names and shames trolls

Alongside a screenshot of a supposed troll’s Instagram account, Sue shared a message she had received from a supportive fan. The message praised: “So here for you calling them out, Sue!

“And not in a messy, gossipy way. In a stand-up-for-yourself way, it’s just not acceptable how people are so comfortably cruel online and it should not be chalked up to ‘it comes with the territory’ – you can only ignore so much.”

Sue added her own commentary on the post.

“My inbox is full of messages like this. Unfortunately since Covid I think online bullying has gone to a whole new level,” she said, calling out trolls named Adam and Jen.

Adam had previously said that Sue and her family were a “disease” after he wrongly thought that taxpayers were funding the family’s lifestyle.

‘Messing with people’s mental health’

Sue continued: “I do believe people like Adam and Jen should not just be allowed to get away with it. They are messing with people’s mental health and this is not okay.

Moral of the story is don’t go on to bullying sites because you will be found out.

“If these people want to hang around on bullying sies then be prepared to be found out. You would think that anyone with a business wouldn’t be hanging around on these kinds of sites. But it appears they obviously think they won’t be found out.”

She added: “They think people won’t find out what they’ve got to lose – especially when it could get them in a lot of financial trouble.

“Moral of the story is don’t go on to bullying sites because you will be found out.”

Sue also added: “It’s good to see people in the media are not tolerating it any more.”

New episodes of 22 Kids and Counting

Sue recently revealed that the family have been filming more episodes of the current season of their hit Channel 5 show.

It came after fans said that they were “bored” of a Sunday evening without the family’s antics to entertain them.

