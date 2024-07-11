22 Kids and Counting fans have been left over the moon after The Radfords took to social media to share they have some very “exciting” news.

Proud parents Sue and Noel could be seen smiling at the camera as they addressed their 529k followers and revealed they had something new to tell them.

The Morecambe-based family often share updates on their social media. But this announcement is especially interesting for fans of their TV show…

22 Kids and Counting: The Radfords announce comeback

You’ve probably already guessed it… The Radfords are returning for another series of 22 Kids & Counting on Channel 5!

Evidently eager to share their announcement, a grinning Sue and Noel explained to their followers: “Hello everyone, hope you’re all good. Well, we have got some super exciting news that we are ready to share with you guys.”

We’ve been dying to share this.

Noel continued before handing over to his wife: “We’ve been dying to share this. Go on, I know you’ve been wanting to say this.”

Noel and Sue Radford are preparing for a new series of their popular show (Credit: Youtube)

Sue exclaimed: “I know everyone has been asking lots and lots about when 22 Kids and Counting is back on our screens. Well we’re very excited to tell you that it is back on Sunday the 21st of July on Channel 5 at 8pm.”

In the caption, they penned: “We have an announcement! We’re so excited to share the news that 22 Kids and Counting will be back on your screens. From Sunday the 21st July, on @channel5_tv at 8pm!

“We can’t wait to share everything we’ve been up to, and we hope you all enjoy watching.”

Radford family matriarch Sue is back with her brood (Credit: Youtube)

‘Best news ever’

Consequently, fans of Britain’s biggest family were quick to share their excitement in the comment section.

One gushed: “We are so happy – been lost without watching you guys,” and another chimed in: “Woohoo we love watching your episodes.”

“I’m looking forward to watching,” exclaimed a third.

A fourth added: “Yay! Missed you guys.”

“Best news ever,” chimed in a fifth.

22 Kids and Counting starts on Channel 5 on Sunday July 21 at 8pm.

