999: On The Front Line star Dan Duffield’s final Instagram post as he told woman who also died ‘love you always’

The death of 999: On The Front Line star Daniel Duffield was announced earlier today (June 27), with his body said to have been found alongside the woman he paid tribute to in his final Instagram post.

Dan, 24, who appeared on series 11 of the Channel 4 show, was found dead at his home on Tuesday (June 25) alongside a body that police believe it that of Lauren Evans, 22.

Their cause of death isn’t known. But Staffordshire Police force confirmed it has opened a murder inquiry into their deaths.

Dan Duffield (right) appeared on the 11th series of the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Tributes pour in following death of 999: On The Front Line star Dan Duffield

Late last night, Dan’s 999: On The Front Line co-star Ellie paid tribute on her social media. She said that she was struggling to “come to terms” with Dan’s death. She also revealed she had spoken to him on the morning he died.

Dan’s sister Louise also shared her tribute, revealing: “My beautiful brother left us today.”

Amid reports that Dan suffered with his mental health before his death, she added: “I’m so distraught you’ve gone. I will never come to terms with it that you’re no longer here. You were such a bright soul, always helping other people making them smile, laugh, saving lives. But unfortunately you couldn’t help yourself.”

Our enquiries into a murder investigation in Cannock are continuing after two people were found dead inside a house.

His final Instagram post

Dan’s final post on his Instagram grid came nine weeks ago – on April 20.

He shared pictures of himself alongside Lauren, with the pair pouting and smiling together. It also appears they jetted off on holiday together, and went to watch Becky Hill perform at the BRIT Awards.

Dan captioned the images: “Life, recently.” He accompanied the post with a number of emojis, include a glitterball, the sun, an aeroplane, a boy and girl holding hands and the hands making a heart emoji.

Lauren commented: “My favourite people ever, love you.” Dan replied: “The bestest ever, love u always.” He also shared a red love heart and two pink hearts in his caption.

One follower commented: “Such terrible news to hear. RIP to the both of you.”

999 On The Front Line star Dan Duffield on the show with crew mate Ella (Credit: YouTube)

According to the Daily Mail, Dan split from his former partner at Christmas. However, it’s reported that he was seeing someone new. It’s not clear if Dan and Lauren were dating ahead of their deaths.

