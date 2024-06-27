999: On The Front Line star found dead next to woman’s body as police probe suspected murder

A star of Channel 4 series 999: On The Front Line has been found dead as his distraught colleague and devastated sister pay tribute.

The body of paramedic Daniel Duffield, 24, was discovered alongside a woman – thought to be Lauren Evans, 22 – at his home in Cannock, Staffordshire, on Tuesday (June 26).

Daniel on the 11th series of the Channel 4 show. It follows the West Midlands Ambulance service as it responds to 999 calls. Daniel was a student paramedic on the series, working alongside crew made Ellie, who has now paid tribute.

999: On The Front Line death – tributes to Daniel Duffield

Posting on Instagram yesterday, Ellie shared pictures of herself and Daniel and said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d have to sit and write this. I’m still trying to come to terms with it. But I just want to express how special you was to me. Not only my best friend at work and the best crew mate but one of my best friends who had a massive impact on day-to-day life.

“The most kind-hearted person who always had time to help others, who made me laugh every day and always would pick up the phone whenever I was in need.

“Dan I can’t believe you’re actually gone and I’ll forever cherish the dinner you made me the other week, (surprised how nice you made fajitas tbh). We were meant to go out together this week. I was looking forward to seeing you. Even the phone call we had this morning an hour before you was gone I’ll never forget.

“Love you forever Dan.”

Dan Duffield (far right) appeared on the 11th series of the show (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Until we meet again – RIP brother’

Writing on Facebook on Tuesday night, Dan’s heartbroken sister Louise said: “Never ever thought I’d have to write this post. My beautiful brother has left us today.

“I’m so distraught you’ve gone. I will never come to terms with it that you’re no longer here. You were such a bright soul, always helping other people making them smile, laugh, saving lives. But unfortunately you couldn’t help yourself.

“I will forever cherish you and us growing up together; you will always be in my heart. The best brother I could ever asked for. I’ll always miss you and love you forever. Until we meet again. RIP brother.”

According to the Daily Mail, Dan split up with his former partner at Christmas. However, it’s reported that he was seeing someone new. It’s also reported that he was suffering from mental health problems before his death.

Police probe death of 999: On The Front Line star

Staffordshire Police launched a murder inquiry earlier this week after the discovery of the two bodies.

It has also referred itself to the police watchdog due to “recent police contact” with the deceased.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, of Staffordshire’s Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts are very much with the families at this time. I know this news has understandably shaken the local community. I’d like to reassure everyone that we’ve got a specialist team of officers working extensive hours to fully investigate what happened and support the families of those affected.

“We completely understand that lots of people want to know more about what happened, but we’d like to reiterate that speculation isn’t helpful to families at this distressing time. I would like to thank everyone who has already come forward with information and ask that people continue to get in touch if they’ve got any information that can help us.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a concern for welfare at house in Hednesford on Tuesday lunchtime. Two paramedic officers and an ambulance were sent to an address on Alpine Drive.

“After gaining access to the property at just before 12.20pm, paramedics found a man and a woman inside. Sadly, it was immediately obvious that nothing could be done to save them. Ambulance staff immediately alerted Staffordshire Police.”

