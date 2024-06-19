Adam Lambert: Fears over ‘replacing’ Freddie Mercury, response to haters, and American Idol controversy

Adam Lambert found fame on American Idol and, unlike dozens of fellow finalists, went on to achieve rare success afterwards – but his journey to the final was far from easy.

In fact, Adam was rocked by a huge controversy that dominated all the headlines at the time… And caused him to receive plenty of abuse from haters online.

Now, 15 years on from the final of American Idol 2009, Adam Lambert was the first openly gay singer to have top the US album charts, is the lead singer of Queen, and now has his own ITV documentary…

In Adam Lambert: Out, Loud & Proud, Adam looks at how British LGBTQ+ artists have fought for their place in the music industry. Here’s everything you need to know about Adam, his partner, and his own struggles to rise to the top.

Adam Lambert speaks to celebrity guests about the gay community in his documentary Out, Loud and Proud (Credit: ITV1/Twofour)

Adam Lambert: Out, Loud & Proud on ITV1

In one-off documentary Adam Lambert: Out, Loud & Proud on ITV1, singer Adam Lambert explores how British LGBTQ+ artists have fought for their place in the music industry.

He interviews Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor, who reflect on queer icon Freddie Mercury. Freddie was gay when being so was taboo. Adam also has conversations with LGBTQ+ artists including Erasure’s Andy Bell, Skin from 90s band Skunk Anansie, and pop icon MNEK.

In an attempt to uncover the history of his community in the UK, he investigates the struggles of the 21st century with actress and singer Michaela Jae Rodriguez.

Adam reflects: “Even in today’s world there are challenge. But looking back at history, putting it into a retrospective, gives you hope and makes you realise that positive strides have been made.”

Who is Adam Lambert? How did he become famous?

Adam Lambert is an American singer-songwriter, and currently Queen’s frontman.

He found fame in 2009, when he competed on the eighth season of popular singing competition American Idol. Although he didn’t win (he was runner-up), the music star subsequently sold more than three million albums worldwide, and five million singles.

The superstar is also known for being the first openly gay singer to top the Billboard 200. That was in 2012, when he released his second studio album Trespassing which premiered at number one.

As well as his solo career, including collaborations with the likes of Max Martin, P!nk and Lady Gaga, Adam Lambert is the lead vocalist with Queen.

He’s been both a mentor and a judge on American Idol, Clash of the Cover Bands, and The X Factor Australia.

Between 2013 and 2014, Adam portrayed Elliott ‘Starchild’ Gilbert in Glee, and went on to play Billy in the 2020 TV series Moonbase. He also appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2023.

In 2022, he joined the panel of judges of Starstruck, alongside Sheridan Smith and Olly Murs.

Starstruck judges Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Olly Murs, Shania Twain and Jason Manford (Credit: ITV)

Who did Adam Lambert lose to win American Idol?

Adam came second in the eighth series of American Idol in 2009. He lost out to Kris Allen, who claimed the title. On winning, Kris exclaimed: “Adam deserved this.”

Top judge Simon Cowell summed it up best when he told Adam after his performance: “Over the entire season, you’ve been one of the best, most original contestants we’ve ever had on the show.

“The hope and whole idea of a show like this is to find a worldwide star, and I truly believe we’ve found that in you.”

Simon had previously called Adam’s vocals “immaculate”.

How was Adam Lambert outed during American Idol?

In his American Idol days, Adam’s love life became tabloid fodder. In March 2009, he was effectively ‘outed’ when photos surfaced of Adam kissing another man while dressed in drag at Burning Man festival.

Amid a backlash of homophobic abuse, Adam confirmed the photos were of him and an ex-partner. He said he had nothing to hide and had always been open about his life. As a result of the pictures, he subsequently confirmed to Rolling Stone that he was gay in a cover interview.

He told the magazine: “I’m proud of my sexuality.”

Of the pictures, he said: “I’ve only dressed in drag three or four times… I don’t tuck and wear breasts, that’s not me.”

He also said he didn’t want to become the gay rights poster boy, explaining: “I’m trying to be a singer, not a civil rights leader.”

Adam Lambert and Queen in concert in Paris in July 2022 (Credit: Christophe Meng/ABACA/INSTARimag/Cover Images)

Who is Queen’s lead singer now?

Adam Lambert is currently the lead singer of Queen. They first performed together in 2009 when Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor appeared as guests on the eighth season of American Idol.

In 2011, they reunited again for a performance at the MTV Europe Awards in Belfast. Then, in 2012, Queen + Adam Lambert played their first full concert at Kyiv’s Independence Square for a joint show with Elton John in aid of the Elena Pinchuk ANTIAIDS Foundation.

Talking about that moment, Adam told Smooth Radio he “definitely was intimidated by the idea of singing somebody else’s songs, especially from such a beloved band”.

He added: “In the back of my head, I was like, ‘Oh God, I hope this is the right idea’. You know, I’m so excited to sing these songs, but I don’t know how it’s going to be received.”

Adam subsequently joined the iconic pop-rock band in 2014, when he started touring with legendary music icons Brian May and Roger Taylor. Although he’s always insisted he was not trying to ‘replace’ late vocalist Freddie Mercury.

The 2014 tour was a huge success, and the band decided to go on tour again the following year. The trio then formed the iconic band called Queen + Adam Lambert.

Fans have said Adam “oozes charisma” on stage, with critics commenting on the “magnetic power” of his vocals. The band are still together – much to the delight of fans.

Why did Queen pick Adam Lambert?

Soon after the American Idol finale, Brian May told Rolling Stone magazine that he was considering Adam Lambert as a frontman for Queen.

He later revealed that he became interested in Lambert as a replacement for Paul Rodgers after watching a video of Lambert’s audition for American Idol. Adam had performed Bohemian Rhapsody.

After the trio came together, Adam made it clear he could never “replace” Freddie Mercury. Speaking to Music News, Adam said: “Listen, there’s no replacing Freddie Mercury. It’s impossible. Freddie Mercury is a mythic rock god. Not only did he sing the hell out of those songs, he wrote so many of them.”

He continued: “Those were his stories in a lot of those songs. And if I didn’t have the recordings of Freddie Mercury, I wouldn’t be anywhere near where I am with this music. So he’s incredibly inspiring and he definitely gave me all of the ingredients that I needed to even pull it off on stage. So I look at it always as a celebration and a tribute to him.”

Spoking to Jackie Brambles on Greatest Hits Radio, Adam also pointed out: “There’s always going to be haters. That’s just how it goes and it’s fine – I get being protective of your memory of the band, I totally understand.”

However, he admitted it “actually lit a fire in me to prove myself and prove them wrong”.

Adam Lambert with his long-term partner Oliver Gliese (Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images)

Who is American Idol star Adam Lambert’s partner?

Adam is dating long-term boyfriend Oliver Gilese, 28. They’ve been together ever since 2020.

Speaking to People magazine, Adam said: “We’re really good at communicating. I think that is the key to a healthy relationship. Every couple runs into disagreements or misunderstandings, but if you can sit down and talk it out, that’s the best. We have that, and I’m really thankful for it.”

Oliver works as the Innovation Forum Assistant for Global Fashion Agenda. He has been in the fashion industry for several years.

Previously, Adam was in a three-year relationship with Finnish entertainment reporter and reality TV personality Sauli Koskinen. He also dated Spanish model Javi Costa Polo.

How old is Adam? Where is he from?

Adam Mitchel Lambert was born on January 29, 1982, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is currently 42 years of age.

His mum Leila was a dental hygienist, while his dad Eber was a program manager for Novatel Wireless. Adam also has a younger brother called Neil.

Shortly after his birth, his family moved to San Diego, California, where Adam grew up. He began performing with Metropolitan Educational Theatre network from the age of nine, and later began vocal coaching. From a young age, he performed with the Broadway Bound Youth Theatre Foundation, and became heavily involved with theater and choir.

Adam also appeared in local productions of Hello, Dolly!, Camelot, The Music Man, Grease, Chess and Peter Pan.

He graduated from high school in 2000, and subsequently attended California State University, Fullerton. His major was musical theater, but he left after five weeks to move to Los Angeles and “work in the real entertainment world”.

Who is the most successful American Idol contestant?

According to PowWow.com, Adam is the third most successful American Idol contestant of all time.

Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood is reportedly the most sucessful, having a networth of $140 million, followed by season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson.

Adam comes above Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, and Jordin Sparks. Not bad for someone who came second!

Read more: Reflecting on Pop Idol’s legacy after Darius Danesh’s death

Adam Lambert: Out, Loud & Proud airs on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at 9pm on ITV1.

What do you think of Adam Lambert’s music? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.