Chef Ainsley Harriott has claimed that his status as a “national treasure” played its part in the end of his marriage.

The Ready Steady Cook icon caused a stir back in 2012 when he announced his split from wife Clare Fellows. The couple had been married for 23 years with two children.

In a recent interview, Ainsley has now opened up about how his high profile was one of the contributing factors to their decision to divorce.

Ainsley Harriott split from his wife in 2012 (Credit: Cover Images)

Ainsley Harriott marriage breakdown

In conversation with Rylan Clark on his How to Be in the Spotlight podcast, Ainsley reflected on what it means to be a “national treasure”.

“It’s other people who put you into that category, you don’t put yourself in there,” he mused. “You’re not someone who brings negativity, you’re someone who brings a smile to them, so most of the time people approach me or if I’m in my supermarket and they bash their trolley into mine… it’s always a lovely moment.”

However he admitted that the title has its downsides, particularly for those in relationships.

“I think it’s difficult for partners, it was certainly difficult for my ex so I think that probably contributed to our break up,” he admitted candidly.

“Because you’re sharing that person that you love all the time and that’s really hard. We’ve all been there, a lot of people in the industry have been there. You feel divided.”

Ainsley recently opened up about how he still has “love and feelings” for his ex-wife. However, he has since moved on with a new partner.

Ainsley Harriott’s National Trust Cook Off is on BBC Two Saturday (July 6) at 11.40am.

