Alex Jones was notably absent from The One Show sofa last night (July 9), with the star being replaced by Lauren Laverne.

Welsh presenter Alex has been a favourite on the programme since 2010, but fans tuning in last night were met with Lauren and her co-host Vernon Kay, with Alex’s absence not addressed.

However, Alex recently shared an “emotional” life update that may be responsible for her absence…

Alex Jones typically presents The One Show (Credit: ITV)

The One Show star Alex Jones absent

Alex Jones often presents The One Show with Jermaine Jenas or Roman Kemp. Currently, Jermaine is in Germany for Euro 2024 and Roman looks to also be away.

Alex being away meant she missed out on interview actors Daisy Edgar Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, as they appeared to promote their new movie, Twisters. The presenter even missed out on a visit from Alan Carr!

However, it seems she has a good reason for taking a break – Alex is currently up to her ears in moving boxes!

Alex Jones is moving house

Despite it not being mentioned on the programme, Alex recently shared that she and her family are going through a huge transition. Alex, her husband Charlie and their three children – Kit, Teddy and Annie – are moving house.

This makes it no surprise that Alex would be taking some time away from our screens as she prepares to move from her home of 11 years.

The star recently shared with her followers that she and her brood are moving in three weeks’ time. Alex also showcased a large stack of boxes and explained that she was getting organised and sifting through an array of belongings, including her children’s memory boxes.

This was emotional. After 11 years, we are MOVING HOUSE.

She added in the caption of the post: “This was emotional. After 11 years, we are MOVING HOUSE. Would love any packing tips you have??”

Alex was also buy packing yesterday. She uploaded a clip to her followers on Instagram. In the clip, Alex could be seen discovering tucked-away belongings whilst packing up three shelves of books.

These included a framed wedding photo, a fish decoration and a Phantom of the Opera mask – which she modelled while dancing.

Alex Jones is currently moving house (Credit: Splash News)

‘You need Stacey Solomon’

Alex’s followers flocked to the comment section in the meantime, where they shared their organisation tips. One said: “Alex you need Dilly Carter or Stacey Solomon!”

Another suggested: “Take a look at Declutter Dollies and what Dilly says about colour organising. That changed my mind about doing it!”

A third mused: “Plonk em up and sort them at the new gaff.”

