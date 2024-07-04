Strictly favourite Alexandra Burke has revealed that she and her footballer fiancé Darren Randolph are eager to have another child.
The former X Factor winner, who participated in Strictly in 2017, has been in a happy relationship with Darren since 2021. The pair welcomed their first child in June 2022. The following September, Alexandra and Darren had their second baby.
As of this writing, the couple haven’t revealed the gender or the names of their children.
Alexandra Burke already thinking about baby number three
Currently, Alexandra is starring in the West End as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical.
During an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women this week, the Broken Heels hitmaker talked about her choice to return to work so soon after giving birth.
“I returned to work two months after having both babies. I love to work. I want to make them proud. My mum did that with us,” she explained.
Despite giving birth less than a year ago, Alexandra admitted she is already thinking about baby number three.
“I’m so desperate for another baby. I would take more time off if I had a third. I don’t regret anything but after that first few months, they’re basically off the college. So I get why people want more time,” she continued.
Alexandra gushes over ‘hopeful’ husband-to-be
In the same interview, the music chart-topper praised her husband-to-be, describing him as a “great human” and a “hopeful hubby”.
“Hint-hint darling,” Alexandra joked, adding: “He’s so good with the kids and we always say this is temporary, it isn’t forever.”
The singer recalled crying to Darren on the phone and him rushing home to cook her dinner before leaving to go back to work.
Alexandra and Darren haven’t revealed when they plan to tie the knot.
