Strictly favourite Alexandra Burke has revealed that she and her footballer fiancé Darren Randolph are eager to have another child.

The former X Factor winner, who participated in Strictly in 2017, has been in a happy relationship with Darren since 2021. The pair welcomed their first child in June 2022. The following September, Alexandra and Darren had their second baby.

As of this writing, the couple haven’t revealed the gender or the names of their children.

Singer Alexandra wants a third baby with fiancé Darren (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alexandra Burke already thinking about baby number three

Currently, Alexandra is starring in the West End as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical.

During an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women this week, the Broken Heels hitmaker talked about her choice to return to work so soon after giving birth.