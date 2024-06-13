BBC ‘gunning for Alison Hammond’ amid ‘continuing nightmare’ for This Morning

The BBC is eager to take television star Alison Hammond away from ITV’s This Morning by offering the presenter her own travel show with the network, it’s been claimed.

The travel show could air at the same time as This Morning, which Alison hosts on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary.

In the meantime, the BBC has already secured Alison for her own celebrity interview series, Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend. The show will see the former Big Brother star spend 48 hours with the high-profile star to gain insight into their world.

This Morning host Alison Hammond ‘increasingly working for ITV’s rivals’

Alison’s travel show for the BBC would be the perfect fit as the 49-year-old presenter worked as a holiday rep before entering the Big Brother house in 2002.

So could ITV be about to lose one of their biggest assets to a rival channel?

“This is a continuing nightmare for ITV as Alison is seen by them as one of their biggest stars — but she’s increasingly working for their rivals,” a TV insider speculated to The Sun.

“The travel show is the latest tempting offer she’s taken up, with BBC execs revelling in the fact they can put it head-to-head with This Morning. It could lead to the situation where Alison can be seen hosting the daytime magazine show on ITV while simultaneously being seen over on BBC One,” they continued.

Florida Unpacked

According to The Sun, the travel show being offered to Alison is called Florida Unpacked. And, while the series will focus on that particular US state, the show could expand and be set elsewhere.

Alison is expected to start filming the show next month until September. However, it probably won’t air until next year.

The presenter remains booked and busy as Alison also hosts For the Love of Dogs on ITV. Over on Channel 4, she fronts Great British Bake Off. On BBC One, she previously worked on I Can See Your Voice alongside Jimmy Carr and Amanda Holden. The show was scrapped after two series.

