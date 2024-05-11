Alison Hammond could lose For the Love of Dogs presenting role, reports claim

Alison Hammond was announced as the new presenter of For the Love of Dogs earlier this year, but latest reports suggest her future on the show is up in the air.

A source close to the production has claimed ITV are “disappointed” with how the show has been received.

The This Morning presenter took over from Paul O’Grady (Credit: ITV/MultiStory Productions)

Alison Hammond faces ‘uncertain future’ on For the Love of Dogs

The insider told The Mirror: “Everyone was very excited when Alison was confirmed to replace Paul.”

They then continued: “Unfortunately the casting has not worked out how the team behind the show hoped – and it has turned out to be a bit of a misfit.

“ITV are very disappointed because it’s such a well-loved programme, and of course Alison is an ITV favourite too. But unfortunately sometimes in spite of everyone’s best efforts, things just don’t work out. Conversations are now ongoing about her future on the show within ITV and that has been communicated to Battersea. They are of course very passionate about the show, and want it to go on as long as possible.”

However, despite the claims, an ITV spokesperson denied it. They said: “This new series is in the middle of its run and standard practice means no meaningful assessment of future plans would be made at this stage. Everyone’s really pleased with the way Alison has brought her warmth and enthusiasm to the show and we hope viewers continue to enjoy it over the next month on ITV1 and on ITVX.”

Fans weren’t impressed Alison didn’t own a dog (Credit: ITV/MultiStory Productions)

Alison Hammond under fire

Alison took over from the late Paul O’Grady last month as the new host of the much-loved series. However, she has come under immense pressure on social media from viewers were weren’t impressed at her appointment.

Among the claims from some trolls is that Alison is not a dog owner herself. But Bake Off star Alison has dismissed this as “a flawed argument”.

The This Morning presenter told The Sun’s TV mag: “I was actually surprised with how much flak I got for doing the show.

“I could understand in the sense that Paul was so loved and people were saying: ‘How can she do Love Of Dogs when she doesn’t have a dog? How does she love dogs when she doesn’t have a dog?’ It’s like saying: ‘How can you love children when you haven’t got kids?'”

She added: “It’s such a flawed argument for me and all I would say is: ‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it.’ That’s what I would say to those trolls: ‘Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it.'”

She has won the critics round (Credit: ITV/MultiStory Productions)

For the Love of Dogs fans’ change of heart

However last week ITV viewers had a change of heart after the third episode of the series aired.

One social media user declared how they felt Alison is thriving in her role – and would’ve impressed Paul.

“Alison Hammond is doing a great job on For the Love of Dogs,” they tweeted.

“She has a genuine sweetness with the dogs. Paul would be happy with her.”

Someone else echoed: “I am absolutely adoring Alison Hammond presenting this show. Her bond with the dogs is just amazing. Paul would be very proud of you.”

A third added: “She’s really good. We all miss Paul but this is about the dogs not the presenter.”

For the Love of Dogs is next on ITV next Tuesday, May 14, on ITV at 8pm.

