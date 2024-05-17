Alison Hammond has addressed rumours she’s engaged after being spotted with a sparkler on her ring finger amid her new romance.

The This Morning presenter, 49, appeared to have a ring on her wedding finger as she hosted the daytime show on Friday (May 17).

Alison recently confirmed she was dating again and her new man has been identified as David Putman.

TV’s Alison Hammond appeared to sport a sparkler on her ring finger on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond engaged rumours

On today’s This Morning, Alison hosted alongside Dermot O’Leary. But on her ring finger, she appeared to be sporting a sparkling ring.

However, later in the show, Alison addressed the rumours live on air. She said: “Alison Hammond’s engaged? What is this?”

Dermot said of the ring: “You’ve been wearing this on the wrong finger.”

Alison said: “I’m so sorry, let’s swap it over. It’s just some cheap ring that I got from, um, probably Primark!”

She then swapped the ring over to the other hand, saying: “We don’t want those rumours going out there!”

It comes after Alison confirmed she was dating again – but didn’t specify who her new man is. Reports have claimed that Alison has found love with Russian model and masseuse David. He’s 23 years her junior.

Is Alison engaged?! (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s new boyfriend

However, the newfound romance has reportedly left friends of Alison concerned. David’s mother, Olga, has also allegedly raised worries over the relationship.

Alison was absolutely devastated when she heard what Olga said.

A source told The Sun recently: “Olga’s traditional values don’t sit well with their relationship. She’s uncomfortable that her son is with someone who has so much more financial power than him.”

Meanwhile, a more recent report claimed that Alison feels “devastated” over Olga’s opinion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.207)

A source told Bella magazine: “Alison was absolutely devastated when she heard what Olga said. She thought it was totally unnecessary and didn’t expect it at all.

“She has really fallen for this guy, and everyone is worried. It’s not just the age difference – no one knows him, and people are concerned, especially now his mum has weighed in. This was why Alison was trying to keep it so quiet. She knew what the reaction would be.”

Read more: Alison Hammond on what sparked her to undergo major weight loss: ‘It scared me’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.