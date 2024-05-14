Alison Hammond became the new host of For the Love of Dogs earlier this year following the death of Paul O’Grady.

However, it seems some Loose Women fans have picked a star who they think should have taken on the role instead of Alison.

Alison has received a mixed reaction since making her debut in April. She’s hit back at the trolls, and it seems many viewers have since warmed to her over the past few weeks.

However, after Coleen Nolan showed off her several pets on her Instagram, some have put her forward to replace Alison!

Alison Hammond on For the Love of Dogs

Coleen shared a video to her Instagram showing her with her adorable dogs. It was titled ‘meet my pets’.

Alongside the clip, the star said: “Morning! Hope everyone is having a great weekend! I thought I would introduce you to my 10 pets and before you ask – yes, I will be getting more.”

Why didn’t they think of you to present For the Love of Dogs?

That’s when the comments came rolling in from For the Love of Dogs fans. One person said: “You would be great for For the Love of Dogs pleeeease.”

Another wrote: “Yep, For the Love of Dogs. Love Alison but you’d be better Coleen.”

Fans have said Coleen should have got the For the Love of Dogs job (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone else commented: “Why didn’t they think of you to present For the Love of Dogs?”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “You would have been perfect for For the Love of Dogs programme.”

It comes after Alison hit back at criticism over her latest TV role. Many took issue with Alison not owning a dog. However, the This Morning presenter branded that a “flawed argument”.

She told The Sun: “I could understand in the sense that Paul was so loved and people were saying: ‘How can she do Love Of Dogs when she doesn’t have a dog? How does she love dogs when she doesn’t have a dog?’ It’s like saying: ‘How can you love children when you haven’t got kids?’

Alison has taken over the TV role from the late Paul O’Grady (Credit: ITV)

For the Love of Dogs on ITV

“It’s such a flawed argument for me and all I would say is: ‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it.’ That’s what I would say to those trolls: ‘Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it.”

Despite some criticism, many fans have been warming to Alison taking over Paul‘s spot. One gushed recently on X: “Alison Hammond is doing a great job on For the Love of Dogs. She has a genuine sweetness with the dogs.”

Another wrote: “Alison is smashing For the Love of Dogs. She’s not trying to be PoG but adding her own humour. Well done.”

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond airs tonight (May 14) from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

