Alison Hammond has shared her thoughts on the ongoing investigation into Strictly Come Dancing, in wake of rumours of Graziano Di Prima’s alleged gross misconduct.

Alison, who starred on the show alongside professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec in 2014, has chimed in on the ongoing topic.

The daytime presenter suggested that Strictly Come Dancing should employ chaperones to ensure dancers and their partners feel safe during rehearsals. It comes after claims that bosses are considering the measure.

Alison Hammond on Strictly news

Alison reflected on her time on the show in a discussion with Dermot O’Leary. She stated: “What the BBC are now discussing are to have chaperones in the training room now, which I actually personally think is a good idea.”

Dermot asked: “Did you want a chaperone when you did it?” before Alison replied: “Obviously not, I don’t want a chaperone, you just want to enjoy it. To be fair there was always people present because there was always a camera.”

Alison then corrected herself, stating: “Well, there wasn’t always. Probably out of the five days of training a week, you probably have cameras at the studio with you for maybe three of those days.”

Dermot then probed: “You felt safe and secure?”

To which Alison insisted: “Absolutely, I had Aljaz and he made me feel safe and secure.”

The This Morning star when on to praise her professional partner, Aljaz, gushing: “He was a brilliant teacher. I loved working with him. I never had any issues whatsoever. But there was always people around filming the rehearsals. There was probably two days a week that I was alone with Aljaz rehearsing.

“But I personally wouldn’t mind having a chaperone, if it’s going to safeguard people.”

Dancer and choreographer Graziano was sacked over the weekend following allegations of gross misconduct towards celebrity partner Zara.

Graziano Di Prima allegations

Graziano said in a statement: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.”

He added: “I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.

“When the time is right I will share my story.”

Zara McDermott statement

Elsewhere, Zara also broke her silence on social media. She said: “I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports. Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl.

“When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it.”

She added: “I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took. And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of.”

Zara McDermott statement

The star went on to say: “The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with. However, my experience inside the training room was very different.

“Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events. As well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming.

“But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears. And when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.”

