Alison Hammond has announced she’s set to take a break from This Morning over the summer.

The presenter, 49, has hosted the show for the past two weeks as main presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley take their summer break.

But after tomorrow (July 26), Alison is heading off on her hols and she discussed it with co-host Dermot O’Leary on the show today.

Alison is off on a summer break after tomorrow’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on This Morning

Dermot said: “It’s quite sad that tomorrow is going to be our last show for some time.”

Alison replied: “I know, I know, my last day. I’m going on holiday bubs, it’s time!”

It’s quite sad that tomorrow is going to be our last show for some time.

She added: “Alison needs a break,” to which Dermot said: “Do you know what, Al? We all need a break.”

Turning to viewers, Alison said: “We do, even you need a break from me!”

She then added: “It’s a sad time tomorrow,” as sad music started playing in the studio.

Dermot and Alison have been hosting This Morning later this week (Credit: ITV)

Alison said: “Oh don’t milk it that much… oh go on then, milk it. So yeah, it’s my last day. It’s been amazing.

“Joel [Dommett] at the start of the week, you [Dermot] at the end of the week. And who are you with next week?”

It was revealed that Rochelle Humes will join Dermot on the This Morning sofa from Monday (July 29).

Earlier this week, Alison hosted the daytime show with Joel Dommett.

However, some viewers weren’t impressed with Joel taking over the This Morning reigns. Someone moaned: “Joel Dommett is rubbish! Please tell me he’s not on all week?”

Joel hosted with Alison at the start of this week (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Switch off – Christ not these two together I’m off.”

However, there was plenty of love for Joel as one person gushed: “Two minutes in and Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett already making me laugh, this is going to be a good show!”

Someone else added: “He is great fun and always entertaining to watch.”

Read more: Emotional This Morning star Alison Hammond admits fear of travelling to US because of her skin colour: ‘You could lose your life’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Will you miss Alison on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.