This Morning host Alison Hammond has had a very busy morning today (May 17).

The presenter hosted the show alongside Dermot O’Leary today as usual.

However, first she was forced to shut down rumours she’s engaged, then she asked Will Best, who was on the show to present the entertainment news, out on a date!

Today’s This Morning was all about Alison Hammond and her love life (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison Hammond sparks engagement rumours

Earlier today, Alison appeared on the show with a sparkler on her engagement finger. It was quickly spotted by viewers, with the host forced to address the rumours on the show.

She said: “Alison Hammond’s engaged? What is this?”

Dermot said of the ring: “You’ve been wearing this on the wrong finger.”

Alison said: “I’m so sorry, let’s swap it over. It’s just some cheap ring that I got from, um, probably Primark!”

She then swapped the ring over to the other hand, saying: “We don’t want those rumours going out there!”

Alison recently confirmed she was dating again and her new man has been identified as David Putman.

But we hope David isn’t the jealous type after Alison asked Will Best out on a date.

Will Best is going to see Taylor Swift with Alison (Credit: ITV)

Date night at Taylor concert

Alison, Dermot and Will were talking about Will attending a Taylor Swift gig in Paris when he said he wanted to go to the London show next.

“I still haven’t got my ticket for the next gig if anyone wants to sort me out,” he said.

“I’ve got a spare ticket if you want to come with me,” said Alison. “Do you actually?” Will asked. “Yeah, do you want to come?” the This Morning host said.

“Yes please,” Will answered. “Just me and you,” Alison confirmed.

She added: “Oh that would be amazing. I didn’t have a date.”

