Alison Hammond shuts down This Morning guest following X-rated gesture: ‘You really don’t need to say any more’

This Morning took an unexpectedly risqué turn today (June 28) when Alison Hammond found herself in a spot after a guest made a rude gesture live on air.

One segment in today’s episode saw hosts Alison and Dermot O’Leary interviewing Erik Spague. The Texan native has extensively modified his body to resemble that of a lizard – and is aptly known as the Lizardman.

Alison and Dermot swiftly moved on after Lizardman’s tongue-flicking gesture (Credit: ITV)

‘What did you say?’

The segment intended to delve into Erik’s transformation and the processes behind it, such as teeth filing and tongue-splitting. However, things quickly spiralled into awkward territory.

Curious about Erik’s wife’s thoughts on his modifications, Alison inquired. “And I know you’re married to your lovely wife. what does she think about that tongue?”

Erik responded: “I often say that my wife has plenty of complaints, but my tongue is not one of them.”

Dermot’s evident surprise at the innuendo prompted Alison to lose her train of thought.

She asked Erik to repeat himself, saying: “I didn’t hear the answer because you were looking at me. What did you say?”

However, Alison got more than she bargained for when Erik demonstrated a vulgar gesture with his split tongue, wiggling it up and down and from side to side in a suggestive manner.

The presenter was quick to shut it down as she affirmed: “Okay, okay, you know what. You don’t need to say any more. You really don’t need to say any more.”

A teasing Dermot asked Alison if she regretted asking again, as both presenters struggled to keep their composure.

Hastily steering the conversation away from his tongue, Alison shifted focus to Erik’s forehead implants.

Dermot was visibly shocked by the innuendo (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison Hammond lands new role

Meanwhile, the fan-favourite TV star has recently landed a role in an upcoming panto.

Alison will be reprising her role as the Magical Mermaid in Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome later this year.

In an Instagram post, the Hippodrome shared the exciting news. They wrote: “The news is out babs. The Queen of Birmingham, Alison Hammond is returning to the Hippodrome this year as the Magical Mermaid.

“Alison will be starring alongside Hippodrome favourite @mattslackoffical in Peter Pan opening on Sat 21 Dec. Hook your tickets now!”

The This Morning star herself released her own statement where she expressed her excitement for the upcoming show.

“Birmingham… I’m back! I’m SO excited to return to the Hippodrome this Christmas in Peter Pan as the Magical Mermaid alongside the hilarious Matt Slack.” Alison gushed.

“Birmingham is home to the best audiences, and I can’t wait to see them all in Neverland soon!”

Read more: Alison Hammond beams as she makes red carpet debut with boyfriend 23 years her junior

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.