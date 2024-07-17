Alison Hammond’s fear over being ‘sacked’ from This Morning job

This Morning regular Alison Hammond is a beloved member of the ITV team and has appeared on the show for over 20 years – so it’s hard to believe there was once a time Alison actually feared losing her This Morning gig.

However, there was once a moment that left the telly presenter in “fear” of getting the sack…

Alison Hammond worried drunken antics would end This Morning job

In 2017, Alison sat down with none other than Hollywood A-listers Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling to get the lowdown on their roles in the movie Blade Runner.

It was here that Alison feared her booze-fuelled antics would jeopardise her usual role on This Morning. She even thought the interview would be unusable.

During the interview, Alison, Ryan and Harrison chatted about the sci-fi movie whilst also consuming their fair share of whiskey. Although, we now know that the interview went completely viral for all the right reasons, Alison wasn’t so sure at the time.

The star previously told The Mirror of her fears: “I thought, I’m going to get sacked. I just laughed the whole way through.”

She went on to gush: “At the end, Harrison came up to me and said: ‘Alison, you’ve made my day today.'”

Despite this, Alison did admit that during a later meeting with the Hollywood star, Harrison had forgotten her completely! She joked: “A few days later, we did a Zoom interview and he didn’t know who I was. He didn’t have a clue.”

‘A good idea’

The latest Alison Hammond news has seen the presenter reflect on her stint on Strictly Come Dancing this week. Her comments came in wake of rumours of Graziano Di Prima’s alleged gross misconduct.

Alison, who starred on the show alongside professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec in 2014, shared her thoughts on July 16.

Chatting with Dermot O’Leary, Alison stated: “What the BBC are now discussing are to have chaperones in the training room now, which I actually personally think is a good idea.”

Dermot asked: “Did you want a chaperone when you did it?” before Alison replied: “Obviously not, I don’t want a chaperone, you just want to enjoy it. To be fair there was always people present because there was always a camera.”

Alison continued: “Well, there wasn’t always. Probably out of the five days of training a week, you probably have cameras at the studio with you for maybe three of those days.”

Dermot then probed: “You felt safe and secure?” To which Alison insisted: “Absolutely, I had Aljaz and he made me feel safe and secure.”

Graziano was sacked over the weekend following allegations of gross misconduct towards celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

