Alison Hammond’s For The Love of Dogs future addressed by This Morning co-star

In a segment on ITV’s This Morning, Alison Hammond was praised over her For The Love of Dogs role by her co-star and the show’s resident veterinarian, Dr. Scott Miller.

The conversation unfolded following Dr. Scott’s segment on today’s show. The Australian vetenarian appeared to answer viewer’s pet-related queries.

Alison Hammond was announced as the new host for the fan-favourite show earlier this year. The presenter took over the role from the late Paul O’Grady after his passing in March 2023.

Dr. Scott praises Alison Hammond

As his segment drew to a close, Dr. Scott took the opportunity to praise his This Morning co-star.

“And can I just say, Alison, you did so well with For The Love of Dogs. And I know the series just finished but congratulations, well done,” he complimented enthusiastically on the air.

Grateful for the acknowledgment, Alison responded: “Thank you! Thank you so much!”

The lighthearted moment continued with Alison’s co-host, Dermot O’Leary, chiming in with a joke about the next series. “He wants in on the next series,” Dermot teased.

“Well, if you need a vet then I’m available,” Dr. Scott joked, addressing the new series of the show.

Despite the support and praise from her colleague, the response from viewers was less supportive.

Fans react

Social media reactions were mixed, with some viewers vocally expressing their disagreement with Dr. Scott’s praise.

“He was definitely told to say that, because the concensus is she was [bleep],” one viewer tweeted.

Another dissatisfied viewer suggested: “Should have Dr. Scott presenting it.”

Meanwhile, another comment read: “Fake praise for Alison.”

“Alison’s got the role for many jobs, not sure how,” someone else mused.

Alison Hammond on For The Love of Dogs

Alison’s role in the beloved series For The Love of Dogs has been the subject of much discussion and debate among viewers.

Despite her dedication, her transition into the role has not been universally welcomed by the audience.

As a result, the backlash has been significant enough to stir speculation about Alison Hammond’s future on the series.

And Alison herself has spoken out about the unexpected scale of backlash. She told The Sun: “I was actually surprised with how much I got for doing the show. I could understand in the sense that Paul was so loved and people were saying: ‘How can she do Love Of Dogs when she doesn’t have a dog? How does she love dogs when she doesn’t have a dog?”

Viewer criticisms have also noted the decline in ratings could be enough to have her replaced before the next season.

The premiere episode for season 12 saw a notable dip in ratings, dropping from 2.5 million viewers (for the start of O’Grady’s final series) to 1.9 million.

Addressing the critics head-on, Alison had a message for her “trolls”. “If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it,” she declared in an interview with The Sun. “Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it.”

