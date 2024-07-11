Amanda Abbington threatens fresh Giovanni Pernice legal action as BBC in ‘unenviable position’

Former Strictly star Amanda Abbington is said to be considering fresh legal action against Giovanni Pernice.

It comes after Giovanni reportedly refused to allow footage of his rehearsals with Amanda to be released to her lawyers and comes amid the BBC’s investigation into his alleged behaviour.

The professional dancer denies all claims of mistreatment against Amanda and his former dance partners. However, his failure to aid the investigation reportedly has insiders wondering “what he has to hide”.

Strictly news: Amanda Abbington ‘weighing up appeal’

The Sherlock actress exited Strictly Come Dancing early last year on medical grounds. It was then reported that she was receiving therapy for PTSD – allegedly due to Giovanni’s treatment of her during rehearsals.

Since then, speculation has spiralled and cast a dark cloud over Strictly’s glittering ballroom. Now, the rumour mill is churning once more, with concerns over why Giovanni’s camp “blocked” rehearsal footage from being released.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Amanda and her legal team asked to have access to the tapes. The BBC contacted Giovanni and his legal team to get their consent but they refused. Amanda’s legal team are now weighing up an appeal to the Information Commissioner’s Office to get access to the evidence as they think it is vital in helping support her claims.

“He claims the allegations are false — she insists they will ­validate every one of her grievances. To be clear, the BBC are reviewing the tapes and taking them very seriously. But there are data implications to them ever being leaked so they are in an unenviable position.”

Giovanni Pernice investigation continues

Despite the reports, the Italian pro has twice denied any claims of “abusive or threatening behaviour” from his former partners.

As well as that, it was previously reported that Giovanni initially requested that his rehearsals with Amanda were filmed. This was because he was said to have concerns that the actress might cause him “trouble”.

“Gio found the situation [with Amanda] very unsettling, so he asked that all sessions were recorded. It was totally unprecedented, but Gio started to see things in Amanda’s behaviour and wanted to ensure he was protected. What a relief he did,” an inside source alleged to the Mail on Sunday.

ED! has contacted representatives for Amanda, Giovanni and the BBC for comment.

