Amanda Holden raises eyebrows in very risqué BGT dress: ‘At this point she may as well get them out and show us’

BGT 2024 judge Amanda Holden got plenty of people talking thanks to her very racy dress last night.

The ITV show was back on screens on Monday (May 27) kicking off its first live episode of the series. Acts like dog performers The Trickstars and child street dancer Trey Braine all battled it out to bag a spot in the epic final.

And judges Amanda, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were all on hand too, to share their thoughts on the contestants. But it’s fair to say Amanda left plenty of people distracted as soon as she walked out onto the BGT 2024 stage.

Amanda was back for the first BGT live show (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden on BGT 2024

Mum-of-two Amanda has been wooing the nation for years, all down to her revealing outfits.

But it’s fair to say her fashion and style have often riled up viewers the wrong way. So much so, that one of Amanda’s previous ensembles racked up over 600 Ofcom complaints.

And Amanda’s latest dress that she wore on BGT 2024 for the first live show did not disappoint.

The presenter got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden in racy leather dress for BGT 2024

Along with the rest of the judges, Amanda walked out onto the BGT 2024 stage – and was met with a roar of applause. But it was Amanda’s outfit that seemed to get everyone‘s attention.

Does Amanda own a bra?

Wearing a very racy off-the-shoulder maroon dress, Amanda pulled out all the stops for her first BGT 2024 live dress.

The blonde beauty also cheekily went braless under the leather frock that also boasted a daring thigh-high split and long glove on one side.

BGT 2024 fans react to Amanda’s dress

Viewers watching BGT 2024 were quick to share their thoughts on Amanda’s ensemble. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Does Amanda own a bra?”

Night 1 of sexy Amanda Holden dresses.

Someone else chimed in and penned: “Is Amanda wearing a leather armchair?” A third wrote: “Amanda is beautiful but not a fan of that dress.”

Another viewer proclaimed: “Night 1 of sexy Amanda Holden dresses.” A fifth said: “Shoutout to Amanda Holden’s nipples.”

Amanda ‘might as well get them out’ says fan

While Amanda herself shared a snap of her posing in the daring dress. The actress looked beautiful in photos she shared to her Instagram.

One fan mused: “At this point she may as well get them out and show us.” While another gushed: “Looking stunning in that outfit Amanda.”

So what do you think of this story?