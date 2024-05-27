BGT’s Amanda Holden on ‘upset’ over her looks she left behind after she started dating Les Dennis: ‘It was pointless worrying’

Star of BGT Amanda Holden previously opened up about how she stopped getting “upset” once she formed a relationship with Les Dennis.
Amanda married the comedian in June 1995. However, they decided to temporarily separate five years later in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Neil Morrisey. After shortly getting back together, Amanda and Les split for good in December 2002. By 2003, they were officially divorced.
BGT judge Amanda Holden on her insecurities
In January 2020, Amanda reflected on her life and career for Reader’s Digest. She revealed how she “decided to stop getting upset about the way I looked” when she started dating Les.
“We had both been through a lot and met at a time that was perfect for both of us. I think that contributed to this feeling I had where I decided it was pointless worrying what other people thought, and that was a moral I took into other aspects of my career, such as when reading reviews of stage performances I’d done,” Amanda explained.
Amanda stated that her looks are now “the thing that upset me the least”.
“When you’re on television, everyone thinks you must care about it, but I really don’t. It’s more if there’s something going on with the children or if a particular person has disappointed me — that’s what tends to gets me upset. I just do my breath of fire and lots of other breathing exercises that I’ve learned from yoga,” she added.
‘I would definitely go under the knife’
During an interview with the Daily Record, Amanda admitted in 2012 that she “would definitely go under the knife”.
“My family are blessed with good genes. We all look fairly young but I would have my eyes done first – except I have a problem with scarring,” she said.
Amanda stated at the time that she had already started having Botox injections.
“I first had it done a couple of years ago before I went to South Africa to film STV drama Wild At Heart because, in the sun, you are constantly frowning,” she explained.
“I don’t know a single actress who hasn’t done it – that’s a fact. Just get them to frown for you.”
Read more: Amanda Holden lands new TV show as she follows Holly Willoughby to Netflix: ‘Dream do come true’
So what do you think? Then tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.