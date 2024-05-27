BGT’s Amanda Holden on ‘upset’ over her looks she left behind after she started dating Les Dennis: ‘It was pointless worrying’

Star of BGT Amanda Holden previously opened up about how she stopped getting “upset” once she formed a relationship with Les Dennis.

Amanda married the comedian in June 1995. However, they decided to temporarily separate five years later in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Neil Morrisey. After shortly getting back together, Amanda and Les split for good in December 2002. By 2003, they were officially divorced.

Amanda and Les got divorced in 2003 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

BGT judge Amanda Holden on her insecurities

In January 2020, Amanda reflected on her life and career for Reader’s Digest. She revealed how she “decided to stop getting upset about the way I looked” when she started dating Les.

“We had both been through a lot and met at a time that was perfect for both of us. I think that contributed to this feeling I had where I decided it was pointless worrying what other people thought, and that was a moral I took into other aspects of my career, such as when reading reviews of stage performances I’d done,” Amanda explained.

Amanda stated that her looks are now “the thing that upset me the least”.