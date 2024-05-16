Amanda Owen could sign up to a BBC show following her marriage split from husband Clive Owen.

The pair announced their separation in 2022, insisting it was “the right choice for the future of our family”.

Now, the pair continue to work together on their Yorkshire farm and look after their big family.

Amanda Owen on Strictly Come Dancing

Now, according to bookies, we could see Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Daily Star reports that Crypto Casino LTD is predicting a Strictly appearance for Amanda with odds of 20/1.

I’m A Celebrity could also be in the pipeline with odds placed at 33/1. Celebs Go Dating has the same odds.

Meanwhile, a PR expert told the publication that if Amanda was to appear on a reality show it could “showcase different aspects of her personality”.

Dom Aldworth, Head of Brand Marketing at Slingo, said: “Strictly Come Dancing, with its focus on dance and entertainment, could provide Amanda with a platform to display her charisma and grace, potentially appealing to a wider demographic.”

Meanwhile, fellow PR expert Rochelle White also told the publication: “To see her on Strictly would be a bit of a game changer. It would far removed from what she has been known for and how it is viewed. Both Strictly and I’m A Celeb, could work for her and grow her presents and brand in the public eye. If she has the right team around her these could be great moves for her.”

ED! has contacted reps for Amanda for comment.

Amanda Owen and Clive split

In 2022, Amanda and Clive announced their split. They said in a statement: “Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and wellbeing of our children.”

In April 2023, Clive appeared on Lorraine and discussed the marriage split. He admitted of their TV fame: “I handled it very badly, it was such a change in our life and I sadly made a right mess of things and I had a massive part to play in our relationship ending, a massive part to play.”

