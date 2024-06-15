Amanda Owen’s eldest daughter Raven addresses claims her mum is setting up a racy OnlyFans account following love split

Amanda Owen, star of Our Yorkshire Farm – which repeats today (Saturday, June 15) at 2.40pm – has been rumoured to be setting up an OnlyFans.

Now, her eldest daughter, Raven, has addressed the bizarre rumours…

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen setting up OnlyFans?

Last month saw Raven, 23, go live on Instagram while on a night out with her friends.

During the live broadcast, one of Raven’s pals could be heard shouting: “Amanda wants to start an OnlyFans!”

Raven was quick to shut this rumour down. “No!! That’s a lie, that’s not true,” she said.

“Raven wants to do it,” the friend could then be heard shouting.

“No,” Raven replied, shutting down the discussion for good.

Amanda and Clive are co-parenting (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda Owen ‘spinning plates’ following marriage split

Back in July 2022, Amanda and her ex-husband Clive Owen announced that they were separating after 22 years of marriage.

Clive and Amanda tied the knot in 2000. Together, they welcomed nine children, including Raven and Reuben.

In an interview with the RadioTimes last month, Amanda opened up on co-parenting with Clive following their split.

“The way we have raised the kids is that they are quite independent, they do a lot of stuff for themselves. You see, there was a method in the madness,” she said.

She also added that she and Clive are co-parenting while he is “overseeing things”.

“You have to juggle, don’t you? I’m spinning plates, me,” she said.

Amanda’s ‘pride’

Back in 2021, Amanda opened up on raising nine children – and revealed that she’d breastfed them all.

“I’m really proud of that fact. When it comes to birth plans, there wasn’t a plan because you can’t make plans when you live where I do, as far away from the hospital,” she told the Guardian at the time.

“When it comes to breastfeeding, it wasn’t because I was being some kind of Earth mother, it was because I was lazy. Any thought of trying to sterilise anything just filled me with total horror,” she then continued.

“And if I was going to be out and about going around the fields, it made far more sense to have baby with me and a constant supply of warm milk that basically was under my jumper.”

